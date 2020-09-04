Many women feel safer when packing heat

Women and mothers say it's their responsibility to protect themselves, and they urge others to carry some sort of weapon at all times.
In 2018, the number of concealed handgun permits in the U.S. reached 17.25 million, and increased 8 percent to 18.66 million in 2019.
"In 2019, women made up 26.5 percent of permit holders in the 12 states that provided data by gender," crimesearch.org said. "Eight states had data from 2012 to 2019, and permit numbers grew 101 percent faster for women than for men."
A local mother of three, "Tiffany," spoke to the Tahlequah Daily Press on the condition that she be identified only by her first name. She stopped by Felts Park Friday afternoon to have lunch while her two sons played.
Throughout the interview, Tiffany kept looking over her shoulder toward the parking lot, where two trucks were parked off in the distance.
"I'm armed at all times. That's how I keep my kids safe, and I don't take my eyes off of them," Tiffany said. "I mean, just these cars sitting here is freaking me out. It definitely gets my anxiety up just for the simple fact that I brought my kids to the park to have fun, and now, I'm having to sit here and constantly look over my shoulder. It's nerve-racking."
Tiffany said she used to open-carry her firearm until she was educated by others.
"There's pros and there's cons to open carry. Nine times out of 10, if someone sees a gun on your hip, they're going to leave you alone," Tiffany said. "But there's also that one who will try to take it away and disarm you."
Many followers on the TDP Facebook page agreed that women should be armed - with a knife, gun, or a sharp object.
"[Have] carry concealed on your person where you can get to it fast. Ladies, do not carry in your purse," said Missy Mayfield. "If they grab your purse, they have your gun. Get training if you're not ready."
Jessie McBride said things aren't getting better anytime soon, and people need to learn to protect themselves and their families.
Tiffany agrees.
"I think women need to be more aware of their surroundings and to pay more attention. I encourage women to get their concealed-carry license and be armed. I hope it never has to come to that, and I hope I never have to take somebody's life, but those are my kids and I have to protect them," Tiffany said.
Oklahoma has eliminated the license requirement for carrying concealed firearms. The state still issues licenses, which will allow residents to carry guns in states that require permits, and recognizes out-of-state license.
To apply for an Oklahoma Concealed Carry Permit, applicants must filled out the required paperwork, must be U.S. citizens and 21 of age or older, and complete required firearms safety and training classes.
The completed application - along with two-colored, passport-style photographs, fees, and blank fingerprint cards - must be turned over to the sheriff's office in the county were the applicant resides.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.