Many young Okies feel financial future not bright

Most young Oklahomans don’t expect to reach the same level of financial security as their parents to achieve their full earning potential, and many local young adults agree.
According to a recent survey from Teachable, the highest salary young Oklahomans ever expect to earn is $45,486 – $7,986 more than the median state income. This is the lowest in the nation, trailing behind neighboring states. Young Kansans expect a max of $55,313, or $17,263 more than the median state income; young Arkansans expect a max of $53,055, or $16,375 more; and young Texans expect a max of $63,074, or $24,044 more.
Of the 4,800 18- to 24-year-olds surveyed, 53% of Oklahomans believe they will not achieve the same levels of financial security as their parents, compared to the national average of 43%. Almost half think they would need to move to a large city to reach their full earning potential.
Emily Sisemore, a 20-year-old student at Northeastern State University majoring in corporate communications with a minor in hospitality and tourism, wants to eventually work at the National Football League and expects to make around $90,000 a year in that profession.
“I do have to move to a larger city to achieve this, because there’s nothing in, for example, Tahlequah that can provide enough money for students and families to survive,” said Sisemore.
Sisemore doesn’t expect to achieve the same level of financial security as her parents.
“I don’t think I will, only because the U.S. is constantly changing with inflation, and having to pay for groceries can come out to $100-$150 for only two weeks' worth,” she said.
Sisemore said the only people who have financial security here are those who already have "millions of dollars."
“[Financial security is] having enough money to support myself without have to live paycheck to paycheck,” she said. “Having enough money to support a future family and renting an apartment or house. Not having to worry about how I will eat day to day, because I’m drowning in constant bills.“
Hope Wells is 19 and an NSU freshman.
“I plan to be a social worker and make $50,000 to $60,000,” said Wells.
Wells doesn't believe relocating to a bigger city is necessary to achieve this and plans to stay in Oklahoma.
“My dad is an optometrist, so no, I don't think I'll ever reach his level of financial security, and I expect me and my future partner to both work,” said Wells.
Building a better financial future can be easier to do with some guidance. Oklahoma State University Extension offers several programs for youth to learn budgeting and spending wisely, including “Building a Healthy Wealthy Future,” “Welcome to the Real World,” and “Money Habitudes.”
“It is important to learn how to set SMART goals in life to achieve your goals,” said Cherokee County OSU Extension Educator Heather Winn.
The acronym SMART stands for specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound.
”Setting short-term, and long-term goals will determine how much money should be saved monthly,” she said. “Second, tracking your spending to see how you are spending money is important.”
Winn said it’s best to save money instead of spending for unnecessary purchases.
“Once you have tracked spending for a few weeks or a month, it is time to evaluate how you are spending and where you could save,” she said.
Learn more
The Extension office also offers several programs for adult audiences on this topic. Call 918-456-6163.
