OKLAHOMA CITY – The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Board of Directors awarded $36,000 to Marble City School through the Oklahoma TSET Healthy Incentive Grant Program.
Grants are awarded to schools that have implemented strategies for health, including tobacco-free, vape-free environments, encouraging active living and transportation, supporting suicide prevention, promoting fruits and vegetables and making healthy food more appealing and affordable.
Grant funds can be used for a variety of projects that improve work to increase opportunities for physical activity and access to healthy foods, such as biking and walking trails, playgrounds, community gardens and farmers markets. Incentive grant amounts vary based on community population and the types of health-promoting strategies implemented. Grants are often leveraged to attract additional partners.
