A local advocacy group organized a pro-choice march Wednesday evening to protest the recent U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade overturn, with members saying Native people are no strangers to laws being forced upon their bodies.
Committed to serving and revitalizing sovereign strength in Indigenous communities, the organization 4Next7 said they held the event in hopes of bringing attention to the real threat the ruling brings to a large population of Indigenous peoples and other residents of Tahlequah. They also aim to foster community and support to those who felt marginalized by the ruling.
“I’ve always been a quiet person, but I will not be silent anymore,” said Lily Drywater, 4Next7 director, Tahlequah. “The idea for 4Next7 was inspired by self-determination movements Indigenous peoples have started and been involved in since the colonizers first arrived to this land. Most, if not all, of those movements were started by a very small group of people. This is just the beginning for 4Next7.”
The overturn ruling of the 1973 legal case came more than a month after a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked. Once the case was overturned, a “trigger law” in Oklahoma was initiated after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill prohibiting all abortions, with few exceptions.
Kristine Carrerow, who attended the march, told the protesters she fought for this right the first time, and she’s fighting it again.
“There were big issues going on in the '60s and '70s and this was one of them,” she said. “The strides we made and proudness we felt for getting the decisions that we got, we never thought anything like this would happen.”
Carrerow recently moved to Tahlequah from California, but her grandmother was born in Webbers Falls. She also lived in Texas for a year, and said the governments' way of thinking in Texas and in Oklahoma are similar.
“I really commend the people here, especially the Cherokee Nation, for the draw they have by creating the sense of community and for taking care of people, for listening to people and respecting people,” she said. “That’s a big issue we tried to put forth in the '70s, and it's gotten to be a power-hungry, political, rich person’s gambit. I just want to say thank you to everyone for being here.”
4Next7 stated in a press release that numerous administrations believed they knew what Indigenous communities needed, without input from the people themselves. Group members said they are committed to breaking the cycle of administrative abuse of power and is steadfast in preventing a return to government intervention of bodily autonomy.
The 4Next7 press release stated: “Believing that bringing life into this world is a sacred responsibility that requires consent and maturity for a healthy life for all people involved, the child and the parents. Removing the option of consent to such responsibility without the proper support for those affected will only result in more damage to communities at risk and the country at large. As an Indigenous and youth-led group, we also understand that our community members are at greater risk of assault and incarceration at the hands of Oklahoma’s ‘life at conception' law, and the potential loss of our rights as sovereign people of these treatied lands. These issues are not new to our Native community, but our group felt as though a stand needed to be made in Indian Country now and not later.”
Prior to the march, protesters – male, female and two-spirited – gathered at Norris Park, where information booths and voter registration forms were available. T-shirts, featuring a pro-choice design by Keli Gonzalez, were also on offer.
“4Next7 will always be a community-centered group,” said Lakin Keener, 4Next7 event coordinator, Hulbert. “That’s why we wanted to include information packets at our march. We want people to hear our voices and see how Roe v. Wade impacts Native communities.”
Marching through downtown Tahlequah, the protesters stopped outside the Cherokee County Courthouse.
4Next7 members indicated tribal courts are not currently threatening the rights of Indigenous peoples and people with uteruses, but those at the state and federal level are.
“For our community of Tahlequah, those leaders who uphold the laws of the American government visit or reside office in the County Courthouse, so it only made sense that we bring our voices to the place where the governmental duties of our county leaders are taking place,” the press release stated.
Giving the march the title, “Power of Sovereign Bodies,” the organization stated there is power in the unity of their voices, bodies and community, as Indigenous people have remained resilient when facing colonization.
“I think it’s important that everybody get to keep their civil rights and liberties,” said Wendy Freemole, Hulbert. “That fact that they’re being taken away is alarming, and hopefully this will spread awareness.”
Following the protest at the Cherokee County Courthouse, the group marched back to Norris Park, where keynote speaker Ahyoka Youngdeer spoke to the crowd. Youngdeer is a two-spirit advocate and Keetoowah/Cherokee Lifeways perpetuation activist.
"In a precolonial context, our bodies were completely our own and nobody had the right to tell any of use what to do," Youngdeer said. “They’re using this colonial mindset to tear each other down, to have control over one another. They don’t honor each other’s place in society and they don’t honor people's choices. The issue here is not whether abortion is a good thing or a bad thing; the thing is that the choice was taken away to make your own decision for you.”
Youngdeer also encouraged those who attended to register to vote.
“If you aren’t registered to vote, now is a very good example of why we need to vote,” Youngdeer said. “It’s important to do everything we can to make these changes come to pass, to lift each other up."
