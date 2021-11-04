Blue skies and temperate weather on a November afternoon were all members of the Tahlequah High School’s Orange Express Marching could ask for, as they received a perfect score in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Marching Band Contest.
The Orange Express opened up the competition with a medley of songs that included “Yosemite Autumn” by Mark Camphouse, “Slalom” by Carter Pann, “Stone Cold” by Demi Lovato, “In the Bleak Midwinter” by Gustav Holst, and “The Rite of Spring” by Igor Stravinsky.
The band is composed of 120 members, including 15 members of the color guard.
Josh Allen, Orange Express marching band director, incorporated Stravinsky’s work throughout the performance, in what was the final marching band competition of the season.
“The kids did one of the best runs they’ve had all season," he said.
The Orange Express competed in the Oklahoma Band Masters Association last week in Yukon, Oklahoma, where its placed fourth in the state for 5A bands.
Last week, the band took first for Visual General Effect, which is a culmination of all visual aspects of the show.
“In the prelims and in finals [of last week], we had two different judges, and they traded jobs. So if you make finals, all the judges change roles so you can see if your good performance was a fluke or if it was real. Both the prelims judge and the finals judge put us No. 1 in the state for visual effect,” said Allen.
In Thursday’s contest, each of the three judges scored the Orange Express a 1 out of 5, with 1 being the best. Unlike the OBA, the OSSAA does not rank marching bands against one another.
"This year, we’ve had our most successful season to date. Just absolutely fantastic!" said Allen. "The band has grown, especially since post-COVID. I think in my tenure, it’s pretty hard to be prouder in a group of people and the progress they’ve made over a season."
In the beginning of 2020, all marching band competitions in Oklahoma were canceled because of COVID protocols. Tahlequah Public Schools still fielded a marching band, but it participated in non-competition shows.
“This year was the rebirth of competitive marching band. Everyone around the nation, it was like starting an engine that hadn’t been started in a couple of years. It took a while to get it cranking, but once it did, it took off,” said Allen. “The kids just wanted to do this. We wanted to be back, and it was nice to see it happen.”
Eric Burns is a senior at Tahlequah High School who was excited to compete in the marching band again. He observed that the band needed to make up a lot of ground because neither the freshmen nor the sophomores had the same experiences they would have had under normal circumstances.
"We had to adjust following COVID policies. It has taken a lot of work. As weeks have gone by, you understand what it means to be in a band. Last year, they didn't get that experience. It took a while to get to that. We saw improvement each week, especially in the last two weeks," said Burns.
Emma Hatfield is a senior at Tahlequah High School and a member of the Orange Express Marching Band. For her, it was a great moment after having missed out on competition last year.
“I felt like that was our best run. I’m very proud of how we performed. I don’t think we could have performed better. We gave 100 percent effort, and that’s all that really matters,” said Hatfield.
