With Monday, July 24, being dubbed National Tequila Day, local bars and liquor stores offered up a toast and their takes on the multifaceted liquor.
Thomas McKinney, owner of Rum Runners, said tequila is made of from Blue Weber agave, while tequila spirits are made from other types of agave.
“If it does not say ‘tequila 100% agave azul,’ ‘100% de agave blanco,’ or ‘100% agave,’ it is probably cut with some kind of neutral grain spirits, like Jose Cuervo is made with blue agave, but it’s also cut with a neutral grain spirit and sometimes they use food coloring in the process, as well to give it its color instead of a natural barrel resting, which is what causes the color in most tequilas,” said McKinney.
When it comes to alcohol at the moment, McKinney said the healthiest drinks that are additive-free and organic are the ones most sought after, such as natural tequilas. While “healthy” alcohol is a big push right now, McKinney said tequila with a celebrity endorsement is also popular.
McKinney said his go-to tequilas in the store are Tapatio, Cimarron, and Arette. McKinney said tequila is quite versatile, as any mixture usually created with vodka can be substituted with silver tequila.
David Mead, a bar manager at Ned’s, said tequila is often a popular drink at the bar, with one of the more popular shots being a “tickle” – a shot of tequila with a pickle juice chaser.
“With tequila everybody makes that face, but then you take a shot – it outsells whiskey as shots. It’s crazy. I think it’s just because it’s a smoother shot to take,” said Mead.
Tequila sunrises, margaritas, Georgia sunrises, and Teepees with pineapple juice and tequila are other common drink mixtures Mead serves, as any kind of orange or pineapple juice seems to go with tequila. Mead said he believes tequila is versatile like vodka, and the drink often complements other liquors mixed in and just adds to the flavor.
While most of the older demographic drinks rum or whiskey, Mead said tequila is often the drink of choice by the younger generation.
Kate Marzano, head bartender at Kroner and Baer, said tequila is definitely a drink with the younger crowd, but some from the older generation will also make forays into cocktails with that liquor.
“It’s just an easy, classic, simple drink that people like to have on an afternoon,” said Marzano.
Since shots can easily be bought for groups, Marzano said they are among the more popular tequila-based drinks.
With a classic shot of tequila being accompanied by a lime and salt, Marzano said drinkers will often go for a “pineapple back,” which is a tequila shot chased by pineapple juice. Margaritas and ranch water – tequila, soda water, and lime – are some other varieties Kroner and Baer has seen around the bar.
“I think a margarita is just a classic drink everyone knows. Most bars have margaritas and it’s just something you can order and be satisfied with. You can’t really mess up a margarita,” said Marzano.
McKinney said there are not a lot of “wild” variations of tequila.
“There’s not a lot of room to play with because their tequila has to follow strict laws in Mexico, so there’s not too much you can do before you’re stepping out of the realm of actually being a tequila and a tequila spirit,” said McKinney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.