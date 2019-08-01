The agenda for Monday's Tahlequah City Council meeting will feature discussion on zoning questions about a medical marijuana growing facility in a strip mall that also houses a restaurant.
Councilors may be asked to take action related to "moratory mono-approval" of permits and licenses related to medical marijuana dispensaries, commercial growers and processors.
"We have a grow facility that has gone into a strip mall next to a restaurant, and there are concerns with odors and fertilizers," said Mayor Sue Catron.
The strip mall is across Second Street from the Tahlequah Daily Press, and near Domino's Pizza. The property is zoned commercial, but there is some concern that a growing facility, similar to a nursery, should be zoned for light industrial operations.
Also on the agenda is the topic of the 2013 capital improvements projects. Catron said Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff would like to reallocate some of the bond money so there is funding for the Phoenix Park renovation. Work on the ball fields has been strongly supported by the public.
Local veterans organizations have solicited city support in the form of a contribution for a veterans memorial.
The Tahlequah Veterans Council wants $4,300 earmarked for the project, and the group has already raised about $10,000.
Support for the memorial was granted during the July 1 meeting, during which Ward 2 City Councilor Dower Combs noted the dedication local veterans have put forth on the project.
"I want to say that I've never been against it. When I first heard of it a couple of months ago, I thought it was a great deal," said Combs. "I have two family members who are Purple Heart recipients. I did not serve myself, but I am very proud to be associated with them."
Discussion to adopt the 2014 comprehensive plan requested by Ratliff, and discussion and action on construction of a private hanger at the Tahlequah Municipal Airport, are also listed on the upcoming agenda.
A videography contract for Scott Media is set to be among the topics the councilors will study. During a July 1 council meeting, the mayor expressed her concerns with a large commitment for videography. Scott's contract consisted of $200 per video for up to 10 videos a month. Jeremy Scott runs the business.
The Tahlequah City Council meeting is Monday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
