Marinas: Fishing boosts business at Lake Fort Gibson

By BYron Beers
bbeers@tahlequahdailypress.com
Marinas and resorts around Fort Gibson Lake are still providing some of their services, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Pelican Point Marina and Hotel Resort has been closed, while Cypress Cove Marina & Cabins is partially providing service and Paradise Cove Marina is offering everything except rentals.
Pelican Point, at Taylor's Ferry North Recreation Area, has stayed closed since non-essential businesses were ordered to do so.
"Our motel's closed because we're trying to be good because we're one small family," a Pelican Point spokesperson said on Thursday, April 23. "For us, we have to be real cautious. We have our office closed. We're doing everything by phone. As far as lake traffic, on the weekends, it's picking back up, which is good. We're hoping it'll pick back up by [May 1] and start opening things up."
Pelican Point has suffered, though.
"This has hurt us a lot," the spokesperson said. "After having the flooding last year, and now this for a couple of months, we've lost thousands of dollars by now. We can't do any boat rentals, jet ski rentals, motel rentals or any of that. We're ramping up trying to get ready, and I think everybody's been pinned up for so long that they're ready to just get out and have fun."
Paradise Cove co-owner Ann Davis says boat sales are good and she's seen significant lake traffic.
"It's been busy, busy. The fish are biting, people are social distancing on their boats," Davis said. "It's been unbelievable. Boat sales are good, the fishing is good, they're coming to the lake on the pretty days. For this time of the year during the week, yes, it's been good, because it's like spring break, since all the kids are out of school.
"Sequoyah State Park is open, there's camping sites available and the ramps are open. A lot of people have been calling and asking if the ramps are open. That's been the big question," Davis said.
Tim Tiffin, the owner of Cypress Cove Marina & Cabins, says business is slower than normal, but traffic is starting to pick up.
"We're slower than what we should be averaging at this time of the year, but traffic is actually picking up a little bit with the nicer weather," Tiffin said. "It's not really recreational people; it's true fishermen who are out mostly on the lake. Sequoyah State Park is doing pretty good, and the RV park is staying roughly about half full on the weekends."
Tiffin's restaurant, Giggle Fish Grill, is providing to-go orders only, and his cabins are currently available for rent to customers.
"Our restaurant can only serve to-go," he said. "We're not doing real good on our personal sales, but everything else is doing good. Our cabins are up and running. Boat rentals are considered non-essential, so we haven't had any boat rentals. We haven't had any patio traffic. We usually have live entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights and that's been pushed back to June."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.