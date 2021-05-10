Marinas, float operaters ready for season, expect even bigger crowds

Cherokee County's river and lake outfitters are preparing for another big summer season as Memorial Day Weekend approaches.
Float operators on the Illinois River had a busy season in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic left little for locals to do recreationally, except go on a float trip. At Arrowhead Resort, co-owner Austin Spears is expecting another crowded year.
"I think we're going to be even busier than we were," he said. "It's not just us. I guarantee everybody is going to be just as busy. Now that things have been lifted in Oklahoma, Texas and the surrounding states, people are flocking to these types of places, so it's just going to increase. I can just tell by our reservations in our computer system."
At Arrowhead, people can find rafts and kayaks. Spears said they rarely float canoes, but on occasion people will ask for them. The resort has already started floating people, although people will want to call ahead to reserve float devices and lodgings prior to their arrival. It offers a long trip and a short trip. The short trip may take anywhere from two to four hours, but it could be longer if floaters decided to stop along the gravel bars or take their time paddling. The long trip might take about three to six hours, or longer.
Spears said customers will also want to call ahead to ask about river conditions, because at certain heights, operators will hold off on trips, or only allow adults to float.
"Whichever resort you go to, ask about the water levels, because it's different at every location," Spears said. "We do the upper part of the Illinois and some of the other places do the lower part."
Down the river, Riverbend Floats is ready for customers, but the river isn't yet. Amy Tannehill said the resort is waiting for Grand River Dam Authority officers to ensure debris and fallen trees are not blocking the waterways, as the recent flood event put a halt on floating.
"We don't know what's washed up," she said. "We're hoping for this weekend, because the river is back down. It's usually the middle of May when it really kicks off. We could have floated probably 40 people already, if the river hadn't been where it is."
Riverbend offers a 10-mile trip, which can take around four to seven hours. It also offers a four-mile trip, which will take floaters anywhere from two to four hours. Visitors will rent kayaks, rafts, and tubes.
"We're on the beautiful end of the river," she said. "It has more cliffs, rock formations and stuff like that."
Tannehill recommends people call ahead and make appointments. For weekend trips, customers might want to call two weeks in advance.
On Lake Tenkiller, marinas are preparing for boaters to hit their docks around Memorial Day weekend. David LaBrue, owner of Cookson Bend Resort & Marina, said the weather has kept the lake quiet the past couple of weeks, but he expects things to start picking up soon.
Cookson Bend's restaurant is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. The marina itself is open Wednesdays through Sundays. Guests might also notice a change in its facilities.
"We've upgraded the marina this year," LaBrue said. "We've got new bathrooms, new palm trees, and all kinds of stuff. We've also gotß our tiki bar and serve alcohol there."
The resort has motel and cabin rentals available. Visitors can also rent pontoon boats and tritoon boats, for either four hours or eight hours. Those looking to stay at Cookson Bend or wanting to rent a boat should call ahead.
The Burnt Cabin Marina is expecting a busy Memorial Day weekend, too. Manager Bryce Lubbers said every weekend after Memorial Day will be busy. The site has a variety of cabins available for rent, and a swath of campsites lie right next to the marina.
"We're ready to bring on the season," Lubbers said. "We do have three different grades of fuel. We have 87, 91, and then we also added diesel this year, and there's no one else on the lake that has diesel."
Recreationalists can rent ski boats, pontoon boats, tritoon boats, and jet skis at Burnt Cabin. The jet skis can be rented by the hour, while the other boats are available for four or eight hours on the weekend. During the week, the marina offers six-hour rentals. Lubbers advises calling ahead.
