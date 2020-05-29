By BYRON BEERS
bbeers@tahlequahdailypress.com
Lake Tenkiller was buzzing with activities over Memorial Day weekend, even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Burnt Cabin Marina and Resort Manager Bryce Lubbers described a high number of visitors.
"We had our best Memorial Day weekend ever," Lubbers said on Thursday, May 28. "I think everyone was just ready to get out of the house. It was a good deal all around for everyone here. I think everyone from the lake benefited from it. It was a good thing to get everybody out of their houses and get to the lake."
Burnt Cabin went back to full service on May 8, when its restaurant opened its doors. It's been busy ever since for Lubbers. The only downside has been the rain and high lake levels.
"Really, what better place to go and get away from people than the lake," Lubbers said. "You can choose to be in a crowd full of people at a cove, or you can choose to be out there on your own. The rain has been the only negative. I think we're about 10 feet up, and it will start affecting people being able to launch a boat."
Sixshooter Resort and Marina also had a big turnout over Memorial Day weekend and has been steadily busy. Sixshooter's restaurant opened on May 8. All other services were available May 1.
"We had full cabins and our restaurant was busy," Sixshooter owner Brandi Little said. "We're still patio-only seating, but it was packed. All of our boats were rented and people were out in full force, buying inflatables and clothes. It seemed like everybody was stimulating the economy, that's for sure. I'm not sure how much social distancing they were really doing."
Cookson Bend Resort and Marina also boasted a good weekend.
"It was good," Cookson Bend owner David LaBrue said. "We try to do social distancing here on the dock, and once they get out there, they do pretty much anything they want to do."
Cookson Bend started providing full service on May 8. During the last week of April and the first week of May, its restaurant was doing take-out orders only.
LaBrue said restaurant business starting picking up during the first week of May.
"The first week there was hardly anything," LaBrue said of the restaurant. "The second week was like a normal week. They were calling; it was crazy."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.