Marineorganization evolves into service opportunity for many

Members of the Marines of Tahlequah group say it started out as something completely different than what it is today.
Dave Mead served with the 1st Battalion 23rd Marines from 2000-2006, and he said the Marines of Tahlequah is able to do what it does through contributions from various businesses around town.
The nonprofit organization feeds Marines on the Marine Corps birthday, and collects money to donate to the Cherokee County and Cherokee Nation Angel Trees, Feed My Sheep, and a few other nonprofit organizations.
"It means everything to me. Seeing men and women coming to our annual birthday celebration from across the country is what I live for every year. Marines laughing, telling stories, and sharing memories is what it's all about," he said.
The number of members fluctuates every year, and Mead said anyone interested must have served in that branch of the armed services.
The organization has hosted food drives for flood victims and given gift cards for food during the holiday season.
"We have made donations to families that have lost members of the family that had jobs. We have helped cover bills for veterans who couldn't pay that month," said Mead.
Dustin Butler served with the 2nd Battalion 24th Marines from 1999-2005, and the 138th Fighter Wing in the Air National Guard from 2006-2013.
"Helping others through the Marines of Tahlequah is also helping each one of us inside and continuing to give us purpose, even after the battle is over. The donations we give stay local and help locals, so we actually get the satisfaction of seeing what we do helps directly," said Butler.
For Veterans Day and Memorial Day, Marines of Tahlequah set up a booth at Diamond Stone. Mead said they always help with Tahlepaws and Get Loud for Vets events.
"We love helping those guys out. For Veterans Day, we usually try to get members from every branch together," he said.
Carson Younger, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served 2015-2019, said that being a Marine, or just a veteran in general, is about service over self.
"There is a quote that goes, 'Some gave all; all gave some,'" he said. "Often I think to myself how true that really is and what it actually means. As divided as our nation is right now, I still believe we represent the epitome of freedom in the world."
