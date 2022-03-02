MARITAL MASTERING: Pandemic altered how brides-to-be plan for the big day

March 1 was National Wedding Planning Day, and local experts say the pandemic has changed so much of the already-stressful-process.
The holiday was created by The Knot in 2017, and its purpose is to ease engaged couples into the season of wedding planning. Weddings can take months and even years to put together and those are considered one of the most stressful events to plan.
There are several aspects that go into planning a wedding: the dress, venue, photos, food, music, guest list, theme and colors, the honeymoon and the list goes on.
The first step in wedding planning is setting the wedding budget, and sticking to it. The budget is the driving factor for most wedding decisions.
Taking seasons into consideration, couples can plan accordingly as far as their colors and theme.
It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the course in people's every-day life, and some say wedding planning took a big hit.
“It went from inside-intimate settings and now to outside-area venues,” said Monica Wynn, manager for Kimberly’s Prom and Bridal Boutique.
Kimberly Butler, owner of the boutique, said there are all sorts, sizes and styles of wedding gowns for any budget.
“We order to stock our racks so that you can walk out with something and not having to order [a dress],” said Butler. “Instead of ordering the average sample size to have it in here and then turn around and special order that for the bride, we try to order dresses that would look good in whatever size we’re ordering.”
Wynn and Butler said bridal gowns should be considered within six months to a year of the wedding.
“If you do want to special order and if it’s in stock at the designer’s warehouse, we can get it in 10 days. If it is not in stock at the designer’s warehouse, it could possibly take three months. We try to have massive dresses on stock and almost all of these are a one-of-a-kind dress,” said Butler.
While there is no seamstress who is currently staffed at the boutique, Butler said they take suggestions from each and every customer who have used one.
“We try to find someone who we have close to the person who bought the dress so they don’t have a long-distance drive because you might have to go back and get fitted more than one time,” said Wynn.
Once the dress is taken care of, it’s on to the place where the ceremony will be held.
There are a handful of wedding venues in and around Tahlequah, and those should be typically booked six months in advance. The Foundry on Shawnee is fairly new, and Kalan Lloyd, owner, said they book quickly for weddings.
Couples can book a showing of the venue beforehand and get a first-look at where their special day will be.
The Legacy at MK Ranch hosts open houses wherein vendors showcase their work and couples are given a tour of the venue. The venue also provides 275 white chiavari chairs and a variety of tables to choose from.
If couples would like to say their vows at some place that’s got historic value, the Franklin Castle is the one. The chapel was remodeled in 2017 and has indoor-outdoor flexibility.
Photography is an important aspect to any wedding, as it captures not only the scene entirely, but also the emotions that come with the big day.
Alicia McDowell, of MoonDance Photography, said people usually book with her one year in advance.
“I have even booked two years out a few times,” she said.
A lot of photographers will also shoot the engagement session of couples, and McDowell said that gives her the opportunity to ensure she is a perfect fit for them.
She said autumn is the most popular season for engagement photos and weddings.
"If they’re getting married in the fall of the same year, they do spring. If they have a year, they usually do fall engagements for a fall wedding the next year,” said McDowell.
