Leoser Pavilion in downtown Tahlequah has been unusually vacant for this time of year. Under ordinary circumstances, shoppers would be crowding around the vendors every Saturday morning to check out the fresh vegetables and fruits, as well as crafts and other products, at the Tahlequah Farmers' Market.
Had it not been for the outbreak of COVID-19, the market would have been up and running April 4 for anyone looking to buy or sell fresh produce and other home-grown and homemade items. For now, TFM's board has been exploring other options to serve the community. According to President Marla Saeger, that could come in the form of online sales or drive-thru services, but the details have not been determined yet.
For some of TFM's members, the hold on the market has left them without a venue for selling their goods. But some vendors like Betty Raincrow, of Raincrow Farms, haven't been affected, because she doesn't usually start bringing in produce until June.
"That's when I usually start. We just do crops that grow in warm weather. We don't do any cold-weather crops," said Raincrow. "We're planning on growing a garden. I don't know how it's going to affect us, whether we can find another place to set up later on or not."
If and when the market opens back up, Raincrow will have tomatoes, peppers, okra, squash, potatoes, onions and cut flowers for sale. She hopes the COVID-19 pandemic will have eased by the time her crops are ready.
Over the past couple of years, the owners of Rare Breed Farms have been trying to establish an on-farm store. TFM has been a good place for Tabitha and Kiley Findley to meet people and bring them out to their property during the offseason, as the family typically has more products available past October.
"So basically we've been able to continue that," said Tabitha Findley. "We're selling directly from our farm, and with the issue of people not being able to find local food very easily - even in the grocery stores - it's been a boost for our farm. We've had a lot of people come out and buy directly from us, so that's been a blessing."
The Findleys have been offering their goods at drop-off sites in town in the middle of the week. Right now, Rare Breed Farms has raw milk, eggs and cheese available.
Whole chickens should be offered in another two or three weeks. The farm's produce is also starting to come in, and as the season progresses, it will have more fresh greens available.
Rare Breed Farms has on-farm store hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays. Customers can place orders by calling the farm at 832-457-0091, or by emailing info@rarebreedfarms.com. Patrons are encouraged to call ahead before visiting the farm, at 12234 W. Killabrew Road in Hulbert. They may also visit rarebreedfarms.com, where there is a list of available items, and sign up for the farm's newsletter, which updates customers on what the farm has to offer.
Linda Johnson, from Single Loop Ranch, usually offers her grass-fed beef, raised with no antibiotics or hormones, at the TFM. For now, she's only selling eggs and asparagus to some of her regulars, but plans to offer the community fresh, healthy meat are in motion.
Beef should be available at Single Loop Ranch around May 1, and anyone is welcome to purchase it. Customers can give them a call at 918-457-8617 before they drive out to the ranch. A few patrons might be a welcome sight for Johnson, who is accustomed to seeing familiar faces at the market every Saturday in the spring, summer, and fall.
"I relied on the social interaction that went on Saturday mornings,with lots of people we've seen for years," said Johnson. "So we've missed that and we're looking forward to opening later this year."
