On Feb. 26, Rep. Markwayne Mullin announce that he would run for U.S. Senate to fill the seat that is occupied by Jim Inhofe, who will retire at the end of the 117th Congress on Jan. 3, 2023.
Markwayne Mullin enters race for U.S. Senate
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] Fred Amos Haddock, age 85, design engineer, a resident of Park Hill, OK; passed away, February 26, 2022. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 3, 2022, 2 pm, Green Country Funeral Home,
[mdash] Edith Warner, age 79, a resident of Tahlequah, OK; passed away, February 12, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] ARDITH DEANNE ROBERTS - 70 of Tahlequah, OK. Homemaker. Died February 19th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral 11:00 am February 23, 2022, Reed Culver Funeral Home. Interment 1:30pm Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation February 22, 2022, 1:00pm - 6:00pm
[mdash] JANICE LOU WINLOCK - age 61 of Tahlequah, OK. Laborer. Died Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 in Tulsa, OK. No Services planned.
Most Popular
Articles
- WARDROBE FUNCTION: Pandemic means more working from home, a different attitude about clothing
- UPDATED 6:00 PM: Area schools to go virtual on Wednesday, Feb. 23
- Long-awaited roundabouts, other highway work to begin within year
- City Council gives OK for negotiating Phoenix Park sale
- NEW DIRECTION: Sam Nelson set to begin a new era in Tahlequah baseball
- Area students named to fall 2021 NSU Dean’s Honor Roll
- TAKE A HIKE: Sequoyah's trails offer unique sights for guests
- OKLAHOMA WATCH: Governor’s order throws transgender Oklahomans into legal limbo
- Former TPD chief explains intricacies of private security
- Oklahoma Watch: Oklahoma deems billions in federal COVID relief fund applications a secret
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.