WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Jan. 3, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, was officially sworn in as the 19th senator for the State of Oklahoma.
With his family by his side, Mullin was administered the oath of office with the Bible his grandfather, Kenneth “Cowboy” Morris carried with him on D-Day and throughout World War II.
“I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve the people of Oklahoma in the U.S. Senate," Mullin said in a released statement. "Having the opportunity to represent the state where six generations of family before me put down roots, where I was raised, and where Christie and I have raised our family, is a blessing and a responsibility I will never take lightly. "
He said he will always fight for the values he and his constituents hold dear and defend constitutional freedoms that make this country great.
"Thank you to the people of Oklahoma for putting their faith in me. Each day in my service to you I have said, ‘love the people, love the call.’ That mantra will continue as I begin this new post as the 19th senator for Oklahoma. Now it’s time to get to work.”
