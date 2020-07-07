WAGONER - Graveside services for Mary Evelyn Fuller are at 2 p.m., Friday July 7, 2020, in the Tahlequah City Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Jamie Powell.
Mary Evelyn Fuller was born Aug. 10, 1933, in Anadarko, Oklahoma, the daughter of Cody and Mary Alice (Byrd) Brown. She died on Tulsa, Oklahoma, on July 2, 2020, at 86 years. Graveside funeral services under the care of Green Country Funeral Home will be held 2 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, in the Tahlequah City Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Jamie Powell and serving as honorary pallbearers will be Clint Hall, Nathan Caughman, Cody Caughman, Dusty Fuller, Roy Dell Barnes, and Joe Colins. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com.
Growing up in Fort Gibson, Evelyn was a Fort Gibson High graduate before attending Northeastern State University, where she earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in education.
A hard worker, she worked at Walmart while teaching at Shady Grove and Wagoner Schools before retiring. Evelyn also loved to maintain vegetable and flower gardens. She cherished her grandchildren, supporting them in their activities with her presence. She has been predeceased by two grandchildren; Kyle Caughman and Cole Fuller; and a sister, Catherine Carter.
Cherishing her memory are her daughter, Debra Caughman and her husband Nathan; her son Dusty Fuller and his wife Tecla; grandchildren, Cody, Kylea and Jenna; great-grandhildren, Hollis and KayDe; many other relatives, friends, and loved ones Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com.
Green Country Funeral Home, 203 Commercial RD, 918-458-5055.
