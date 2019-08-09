Mary's customers offer hope for the homeless

Mary’s Liquor, through its charitable program, Our Customers Care More, has announced a donation on behalf of its customers to the Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless.
Between cash donations and product purchases by Mary’s Liquor customers, a total of $219.41 has been donated to support TACH in its continuing campaign to support the homeless population of the Tahlequah Area. Sterling Wright presented the donation to Dave Butts, president of TACH.
“This is a challenging time of year for programs like the Coalition for the Homeless to operate,” Wright said. “It’s a busy season. School is going back into session, and a lot of people may not be thinking about the needs of the less fortunate around Tahlequah. We’re very proud to partner with our customers to help support organizations like TACH. It’s astounding how much they do for the people in need in our community.”
The TACH is a community-wide program that benefits both individuals who are homeless and those who are on a tight income; providing invaluable services such as the lunch program at the Day Center. A hot lunch is served to up to 80 people a day, every day. TACH also offers showers, toiletries, referrals to other agencies for additional aid, and even mail service to make re-establishing identification and finding employment easier. The Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless is dedicated to permanently improving the lives of their clients.
To find out more about TACH’s services or to find out how to help, visit www.tachok.com, call 918-822-1080, or email info@tachok.org. For more information on the Our Customers Care More program, call 918-456-4631 or email manager@marysliquor.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.