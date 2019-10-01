Maryetta student named Change the World contest winner

Emma Coombes, a fifth-grade student at Maryetta Public School in Stilwell, was one of eight Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan's Change the World contest winners. From left are: Amanda Herrington, Maryetta Public School art teacher; Emma Coombes; Shay Coombes, Emma's mother; Pam Turtle, Emma's grandmother; and Mike Turtle, Emma's grandfather.

STILWELL - Emma Coombes, a fifth-grade student at Maryetta Public School in Stilwell, entered Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan's Change the World contest during the 2018-2019 school year. She was one of eight winners selected to receive a prize of $1,529 toward an OCSP account, and her school also receive $500.

Change the World was open to students in pre-k through sixth grade across Oklahoma. The winners were selected by a panel of judges based on their demonstration of how they will change the world after earning a college degree. Emma won for her drawing showing that she'll change the world after college by becoming an author.

Information on OCSP and additional contests and sweepstakes can be found at www.ok4saving.org.

