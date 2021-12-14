Starting Jan. 3, 2022, Tahlequah Public Schools will no longer mandate masks on any of its campuses, according to an update posted on the district's website on Dec. 14.
The notice states: “With the decreased number of COVID cases at the schools and the availability of vaccines, Tahlequah Public Schools will be ending the current mask mandate on Jan. 3, 2022.”
Masking will be optional for all staff, students, and visitors, but is encouraged.
TPS approved a mask mandate on Sept. 8, providing that students and staff could opt out with proper documentation. By the start of the next semester, students will not have to have signed waivers to opt out of masking.
