The public is invited to attend an all-you-can-eat spaghetti supper on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 5-7 p.m., at the Cherokee Masonic Lodge No. 10, corner of Choctaw Street and College Avenue.
Members of the Masonic Lodge will prepare spaghetti with homemade meat sauce, fresh tossed salad, garlic bread, desserts, and beverages. Proceeds will go to Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country, a nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to speak for abused and neglected children in the court systems of Adair and Cherokee counties, and Cherokee Nation.
Tickets are $7 each, and may be purchased in advance at the CASA office, 201 E. Delaware St.; from any CASA board member; from CASA staff members; or at the door the evening of the supper. For more information, contact CASA at 918-456-8788, or stop by the office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.