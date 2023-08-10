An evening of elegance, enchantment, and purpose awaits as Help In Crisis, a leading nonprofit organization, prepares to host the Masquerade Ball on Oct. 13.
Attendees can look forward to an evening that marries elegance and purpose. As the clock strikes 6 p.m., the doors of the Chota Center will swing open, welcoming guests to a realm of mystery and intrigue. The ball will be a celebration of resilience and strength, showcasing the unwavering spirit of survivors and their journey to healing.
Throughout the night, guests will be treated to an array of spellbinding performances. The renowned illusionist, John Shack Magic, will weave captivating illusions that challenge the boundaries of reality, leaving attendees in awe. Fire breathers will mesmerize with dances, symbolizing the spirit of survivors who rise above adversity.
Stilt walkers and aerial acrobats will grace the event, offering a representation of how support and compassion can lift individuals to new heights. The evening will culminate in an electrifying performance by DJ Shawn Solo, setting the stage ablaze with rhythms that encourage unity and celebration.
“We believe in the power of unity and collective action,” said Laura Kuester, executive director of Help In Crisis, one of the driving forces behind the event. “The Masquerade Ball is not only a night of entertainment and elegance but also an opportunity to stand together against violence. Every step taken on the dance floor, every moment shared, contributes to a cause that is greater than ourselves.”
Tickets to the Masquerade Ball are available for purchase, and all proceeds will go directly to Help In Crisis. For more information about the Masquerade Ball and to purchase tickets, visit helpincrisisinc.org.
