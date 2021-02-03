Prosecutors have filed six first-degree murder charges against a man police say reported the shooting and summoned first responders to the southeast Muskogee residence after a shooting early Tuesday morning.
Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 25, is temporarily housed in the Cherokee County Detention Center after being transported there Wednesday afternoon, local officials confirmed.
Muskogee County deputies escorted Pridgeon into a courtroom, where he pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to the murder charges and two related felonies. Special District Judge Robin Adair told Pridgeon he was being charged in the shooting deaths of Javarion Lee, 24; Que'dynce Anderson, 9; Nevaeh Pridgeon, 6; Harmony Anderson, 5; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; and Jalaiya Pridgeon, 2.
Pridgeon also faces a charge of shooting Brittany Anderson — the 27-year-old mother of the five children who died in the shooting — with the intent to kill her. Prosecutors filed an eighth charge against Pridgeon for his alleged possession of a firearm after pleading guilty in 2019 to a violent crime: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Pridgeon, who was ordered held without bond, remained silent as reporters peppered him with questions outside the courtroom. When asked outside the Muskogee County Courthouse if he had anything to say to the families of the victims, Pridgeon remained silent.
Adair appointed Gretchen Mosley, a lawyer with the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, to represent Pridgeon. Mosley said she has yet to meet with her client, but she was told that Pridgeon would be transferred to Cherokee County Detention Center. He arrived there late Wednesday afternoon.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault initially declined to comment due to the status of the case. But detention center officials later confirmed the presumed gunman from the mass shooting had been moved to the local facility.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner told the Tahlequah Daily Press that Jarron Deajon Pridgeon will be at the jail as a "courtesy hold."
“It means we don’t have local charges on him [and] we’re just holding him for another county,” said Girdner.
Police and prosecutors said the investigation is far from over.
Muskogee Police Department Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin said investigators are "still working diligently on this case to gather information." She told reporters during a news conference minutes after Pridgeon's initial appearance there were "a lot of questions" she was unable to answer Tuesday.
"This is an ongoing investigation to a very large magnitude; these things take time," Hamlin said. "There are a lot of things that go into an investigation, and we certainly want to make sure that we do the best that we're able to do so ... we may seek justice for this family."
Hamlin did answer one question that had lingered since Tuesday: She said Pridgeon had dialed the emergency call dispatch center from a cell phone and asked for an ambulance.
"I don't know the content of that phone call," Hamlin said. "I know that he made the initial 911 call and asked for EMS to be sent to their location."
Hamlin said Pridgeon emerged from the home with a weapon in his hand and refused to drop it. She did not know how many shots were fired and declined to describe the weapon recovered by police.
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge, responding to questions about the prospect of seeking the death penalty, said that decision would be made once the investigation is complete and he had visited with the family.
"That's something that will be reviewed, and a decision will be made prior to district court arraignment," Loge said during a telephone interview.
His arraignment will take place following the completion of the preliminary hearing, which is set to begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 18.
Loge also declined to comment about weapon recovered by police, the type of ammunition, the capacity of any ammunition clip, or whether the firearm accepted a clip or magazine. He said the weapon and other evidence, including weapon or weapons, would be submitted for examination and testing to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
The district attorney declined to comment about the nature of any injuries, saying that information would included in reports prepared by police or a medical examiner. Loge also declined to speculate about a motive for the shooting.
Relatives have said Pridgeon was likely the biological father of some of Anderson's nine children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.