A Family Foot Massage employee was arrested Friday afternoon for prostitution after she reportedly grabbed an undercover law enforcement official’s crotch.
According to reports, after receiving several complaints of illicit sexual activity, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office brought in an undercover law enforcement official, who posed as a customer getting a 30-minute massage.
After informing him the massage was over, the suspect, who was the masseuse, reportedly asked the undercover officer if he wanted anything extra. The law enforcement official replied that he did want extra. The 59-year-old employee then asked for an additional $40, and after she was handed the money, she allegedly grabbed the undercover’s genitals.
The employee was promptly arrested. When authorities explained to her why she was being taken into custody, she reportedly said she did not understand English well.
The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for engaging in prostitution, which is a serious misdemeanor in Oklahoma.
