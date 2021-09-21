Massage therapist touts benefits of reflexology

Reflexology is an alternative medical practice wherein practitioners apply pressure on different parts of the hands, feet, and sometimes ears to stimulate different parts of the body.
Karen Nickels is a massage therapist and reflexologist who practices at Cyndi’s hair design four times a week. She also practices in Fort Gibson, and has been in the industry for 21 years.
“You have areas on your feet and hands. All parts of the feet reflect parts of your body. If someone has lower back pain, I can find a place on your feet that will be tender. The hands have the same reflexes as the feet,” she said.
According to reflexologists, feet, hands, and ears reflect other parts of the body. She will sometimes apply "ear seeds," which are radish seeds, to the ears to help cure a number of health-related issues.
“You can put them on reflex points and they will stimulate that part of the ear. I’ve put some on that part of the ear of someone who had sciatica. She hasn’t had pain,” said Nickels.
Sciatica refers to pain that runs across the sciatic nerve – from the hip to the leg – and is caused by inflammation. The condition can be debilitating for those who have it.
Nickels studied biology at the University of Houston, but she had a change of career after doctors couldn’t identify and cure a sickness that caused her daughter pain. She saw a specialist who was able to perform a procedure that doctors would not do.
After that experience, she took her daughter to a massage therapist and made small talk with the owner. The conversation would change her life's trajectory.
“My daughter got a massage. I said, 'I’m good at that.' [The spa owner] said, 'Why don’t you go to school and work here.' I went to massage school, and that’s how I started my school in 1998. I learned about reflexology,” she said.
Reflexologists map the human body to identify how different parts connect.
“There are points on the trunk and the back. It’s humbling to see how if you are getting your head rubbed, how good it feels. It makes you fall asleep, it is because you are stimulating your reflexes. It is because you have all of your reflexes on your head which are creating endorphins and serotonin,” she said.
Oasis Health Foods sells materials for those who are interested in massage therapy and reflexology, including arnica and vanilla citrus massage oil. They also sell homeopathic medicine to reduce pain and to loosen muscles.
“We also have himalayan salt massage stones. You could combine that with any kind of body oil. You’d use that alongside a massage stone. That’s really neat, and we got it recently,” said Steelle Stevens, Oasis Health Food employee.
Stevens has used reflexology before, as well as acupuncture, which similarly targets pressure points.
“For headaches, there are acupressure points in your hands and wrists. Reflexology follows the extremities in hands, feet, and ears,” said Stevens.
Laura Carter is a licensed massage therapist at The Skin Spa & Boutique in Tahlequah. She has worked in the mental field and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She has observed that the mental health and physical health of her clients are connected, and that understanding how the mind works allows her to better do her job.
“My psychological training has enabled me to better connect with my clients on a personal level,” said Carter.
She performs craniosacral therapy, which treats the nervous system by lightly touching synarthrodial joints of the cranium.
