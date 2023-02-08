Materials are key for bathroom remodels

Material choice and accessibility can make a big difference when it comes to bathroom remodeling.
Amid trends of “aging in place,” keeping safety in mind while renovating can make spaces like bathrooms livable for longer, even as occupants age.
“My 65-plus clients are looking to downsize from much larger homes and/or homes with stairs to single-level homes that have wide doors and showers that are easily accessible,” said Century 21 Realtor Associate Edna Kimble in October. “The buyers are looking to make one final move and not need to leave their homes in the future, due to their not being wheelchair-accessible.”
Heather Winn, Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Family and Consumer Science educator, suggested installing grab bars in high-risk areas, where a slip or fall is more likely, in her Daily Press column on home safety.
“Just a little bit of water on a tile or linoleum bathroom floor can be dangerous,” said Winn. “Bathtubs and showers also can become slick with soapy water. If there's enough room, consider using a shower seat. Coupled with a hand-held shower head, this adds more stability for bathing.”
Bathroom floors and walls can be covered in everything from tile to linoleum, although experts say some do better in the long run.
“Ceramic tile is really cold and hard. It’s the most expensive and lasts longer than all the other [flooring types],” said Keith Guyette, floor installer at Green County Floor Covering. “Vinyl is really good because its one solid piece.”
Guyette said all of these options are good for any bathroom, but advised against one popular choice.
“A lot of people like carpet, and that’s big no-no,” he said. “It gets wet and starts molding.”
Christian Cruz, a manager at Tahlequah Lumber Co., said vinyl flooring has come a long way.
“It used to be made of particle [board] underneath, so it would swell when it got wet,” said Cruz.
Nowadays, he said, new vinyl planks will be completely waterproof once installed.
“Vinyl has really replaced the old rolled linoleum,” he said.
Cruz said there are many options when it comes to vinyl, including types that snap together. Many are made to mimic the look of wood flooring.
“It looks like a piece of wood. It is just easy to take care of, and it is waterproof. We took all of our carpet out and put it in our house,” said Sarah Haney, owner of Moore Brothers Floor Covering, last April.
Cruz said he’s heard of people tiling over everything in their bathrooms, turning the space into a “wet room.”
“All tile with a central drain,” he said. “Sounds crazy, but when I’ve seen it, it looks great.”
In other bathroom trends, Cruz has also seen many people convert vintage dressers into bathroom vanities for savings and a custom look.
“They’ll knock out the top two drawers and put in a vessel-type sink,” he said. “It really drops the price down.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.