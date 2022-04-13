The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative Northeast Center of Healthy Aging will provide the Matter of Balance program on Mondays at 12:30 p.m., from May 2-26 at the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah.
The Matter of Balance program is an eight-session class series wherein individuals learn how to view falls as controllable, and set goals for increasing activity levels. They also learn how to make changes in their home to reduce their fall risk, as well as learning and completing exercises that will increase strength and balance.
Instructors will be provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Section of geriatric medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. Services provided by the Older Americans Act of 1965 have no set fees or charges, but all donations are accepted to defray the cost of services.
For information or to make a reservation, call Jenna Chavez at 918-660-3172 or email OHAI@ouhsc.edu.
