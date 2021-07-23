MATTERS OF FAITH: Nondenominational group members share ideas about religion and spirituality

After going on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Open Minds Class has begun meeting again in Tahlequah, where people of all faiths are welcome to discuss a variety of religious and spiritual topics.
The nondenominational group has been meeting for more than 12 years. It first started as a Sunday school class, but has since evolved into to a Thursday gathering, offering locals a venue for open and free discussions on spiritual matters. Most of the regular attendees come from different backgrounds and religions, but it doesn’t prevent them from having civil, affable conversations.
“We don’t really care if you go to church or not,” said Jeff Thorne. “That’s not the point. We’re open to everyone and we want anybody that just wants to come and talk, and listen. What we don’t want is someone dogmatic – someone who says if you don’t do this, you’re not going to be saved.”
The class explores various spiritual readings and members discuss what books they find interesting. They’re currently reading “Original Blessing,” by Matthew Fox.
“The original blessing was the creation of the earth and God said it was good,” Thorne said. “Then at about 300 AD, St. Augustine changed that into sort of a very patriarchal, male-dominated salvation. So you’re born in sin and you have to get saved to go to heaven. That’s the opposite of original blessing – everything was born good and [you] live your life the best way you can; sin only enters the world in how we treat each other. So it’s the contrast of those two things.”
Other authors the class has read include: Richard Rohr, Marcus J. Borg, John Phillip Newell, Dali Lama, Brandon Scott, John Dominic Crossan, Amy Jill Levine and John Shelby Spong. Another book they’ve covered is “Order of the Sacred Earth,” which looks at ecology, what impact humans have on the world and whether the species will survive.
“We actually started recycling because of that,” Thorne said.
The group members discuss their interpretation of the books they read. They also get into current events and relate personal stories from their own lives. On Thursday, members went from talking about the way women are depicted in the Bible and how that affects the manner in which women are represented in modern times, to discussing – albeit briefly – Jeff Bezos’ recent space flight, to terraforming Mars.
“I think it’s real helpful to have intellectual dialogue, but we can also share our personal experiences,” said Rev. Tammy Schmidt of the First Presbyterian Church. “Nothing’s at stake here. I’m not worried about converting someone to my belief. That’s just not the point.”
Indeed, the group is diverse in ideology, and a guest may notice differences in their beliefs. But their roundtables are void of disputes.
Billie Walker, who calls herself an atheist pagan, said she wanted a place where she could talk about her spirituality.
“The things we believe in or our way of thinking doesn’t fit in the churches we go to,” she said.
Whether someone is searching for answers, or simply a better understanding of the ideas and principals by which people live their lives, the group is there to listen, consider, and explore concepts of new and old – not debate or dispute them.
“When I was an undergraduate in seminary, I was pretty good at saying what I didn’t believe in,” said David VanDonkelaar. “By the time I got to be a senior, it was time to say what I do believe. That’s a lot harder. That’s what I’m working on and how to put that in a statement.”
You're invited
The Open Minds Class meets each Thursday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., in Room 304 of the Tahlequah United Methodist Church, and guests are welcome. For more information, contact Thorne at 918-207-8531.
