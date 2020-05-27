Mayor Catron checks out OPC recycling operation

Mayor Sue Catron stopped by the Tahlequah Recycle drop-off center to observe its operations firsthand on Wednesday, May 27.
Daniel Perry, Oklahoma Production Center executive director, met with Catron that morning. Perry said once materials are compacted, they are picked up by a separate company out of Tulsa.
Joshua Garner, OPC agency operations director, said the facility has been operational during the COVID-19 outbreak.
However, the number of dropoffs had slowed.
"It's normally a little bit more hectic in here, and we usually bring in four or five trucks a day," said Garner. "It's not necessarily slow because of the virus, because we're still getting about the same amount."
Perry said he wanted to meet with the mayor and remind area residents they can still take in the material and they can do their part in keeping the city clean during these tough times.
"During this pandemic, the Oklahoma Production Center and the city of Tahlequah are here and ensuring that the citizens can still recycle and keep Tahlequah clean," said Perry.
"By OPC manning the Tahlequah Recycle drop-off, it allows for the employment of adults with developmental disabilities."
Catron said this was the first time she was able to see how the drop-off operates, and she wants to remind residents they can still use the establishment during the pandemic.
"When they talk about how much the compacting of this takes out of our landfills, it is actually a great benefit for the region, whether than just the community," said Catron. "I know there are a lot of people in the community who want to participate with the recycling, and this certainly helps provide that."
The OPC is a nonprofit organization that provides residential, vocational, and educational services to individuals with developmental disabilities.
It provides community job contracts for janitorial services, trash services, sub-contract assembly, ground maintenance, and more.
Check it out
The recycle drop-off is at 1851 N. Douglas Boulevard and open Monday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.