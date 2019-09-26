Mayor Catron works hand-in-hand with solid waste department

City of Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron got her hands a little dirty, and made a buzz on Facebook, when she took part in a ride-along with the City of Tahlequah Solid Waste department on Sept. 25. Her ride-along included working a normal route with the department that started around 5 a.m.
Catron said sometimes "we have a tendency to assume that because we see one side of a process regularly, we fully understand the whole process."
"It's like going out to eat and assuming that because we can cook and like to eat, we know everything that's important about running a restaurant well. Our solid waste services are like that. People don't recognize the complexity of a municipal solid waste facility," she said. "I know I certainly didn't. In early visits with Superintendent Chris Armstrong, it was very clear to me that I didn't understand how his business is impacted by different issues. The easiest way for me to begin to improve my comprehension was to ask to ride along."
She added that previous conversations about trash in general come up a lot with residents.
"People are concerned about trash in Tahlequah," Catron said. "I have to know more about what we are doing and what we want to do to answer those concerns."
Solid Waste Superintendent Chris Armstrong said Catron impressed him and other employees today with her hard work and interest in the department.
"She worked hard and experienced obstacles firsthand. She is a very open minded and driven person," he said. "I'm glad I have had the opportunity to work with her to better Tahlequah's tomorrow."
Over the course of the last four months, Catron visited the departments and had many conversations about issues and goals.
"The interest is not directed only toward Solid Waste. I have toured the streets with Street Commissioner Wayne Ryals and visited project sites with our City Planner Clinton Johnson," she said. "I don't have a list of 'hands on' experiences that need to be accomplished. It is just easier for me to understand an issue when I have it front and center."
