The Tahlequah City Council, during a special meeting May 17, got another peek at the proposed fiscal year 2021-2022 city budget, with the mayor saying city finances have stabilized.
Mayor Sue Catron’s budget message indicated there were some challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Projecting revenue for the proposed budget was a challenge, as receipts from the previous year were significantly impacted by the pandemic,” Catron said. “We have approached this projection from several directions and feel that revenue as proposed is reasonable and attainable, however not conservative.”
Employees are expected to get 3 percent across-the-board pay raises and additional budgeted one-time essential service bonuses of $1,500 for most employees, paid in November.
“The budget also proposes an increase of $5,000 to the base salary of the employees within the Solid Waste department. With this change the average salary within this department will be $35,224, which we hope will help address rapid staff turnover,” said Catron.
Finances have stabilized and the city is in a strong financial position, according to the mayor.
“With continued steady growth in our sales taxes; our General Fund expenses are supported. We have been blessed with grants and other non-recurring sources of revenue that allow us to accomplish much in the coming year,” Catron said.
The proposed budget is expected to be approved by June 21.
The City Council also accepted the resignation of 31-year veteran Police Capt. Billy Dowling.
Dowling was hired at the Tahlequah Police Department as a patrol officer in 1989, when Norman Fisher was police chief.
“I am very proud to have serve and protect the citizens of Tahlequah, Cherokee County, NSU, and Cherokee Nation citizens. I would like to give a special thanks to all my co-workers of the past and present men and women of the Tahlequah Police Department, and all the law enforcement agencies and officers within Cherokee County,” Dowling wrote in his letter of retirement.
Police Chief Nate King said Dowling gave his heart and soul to his work and was a mentor to him and the rest of TPD.
“He works hard and has worked hard, and will continue to work hard even after hanging up his badge,” said King. “He will be missed and he will be appreciated for generations to come in that police department because some of my young guys who I’ve hired, who are in their mid-20s, had a chance to be mentored at least for a few years by Billy Dowling before he retired.”
Three individuals were appointed as volunteer firefighters for the Tahlequah Fire Department: Blaine Adams, Angie Retzloff, and Zachary Wheaton.
The board gave its nod to a Memorandum of Understanding between the United Keetoowah Band and the city of Tahlequah for poly carts.
City Administrator Alan Chapman said the agreement states a supplemental funding source to the city will continue to provide trash refuse services, and the replacement of the UKB logo on 200 95-gallon rollout poly carts. The UKB agreed to pay $8,000 to initiate $40 per poly cart, per year.
A street lighting grant application under the State Energy Program, in partnership with the Tahlequah Public Works Authority, was authorized by the board.
Chapman explained this was the second phase to the street lighting grant, and there were over 320 street lights installed throughout the city.
The board entered into a lengthy executive session to discuss potential legal issues and/or claims related to the Tahlequah City Hospital Authority, doing business as Northeastern Health System. The board took no action on the matter.
The board entered into a second lengthy executive session to discuss matters pertaining to the 2021-2022 contract with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 201. The board took no action.
What’s next
A special Tahlequah City Council meeting is set for Thursday, May 20, at 12 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
