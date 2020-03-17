Mayor: City implements measures to thwart spread of virus

Tahlequah officials on Tuesday afternoon announced protocols and recommendations for residents amid the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Sue Catron said the city of Tahlequah is implementing measures to help ensure the health and safety of the community.
“While circumstances are changing very quickly, the city of Tahlequah is taking the following actions immediately,” said Catron. “Current projections anticipate we will soon begin to see local confirmed cases as more Oklahoma counties join the list daily. With the incubation rate, that means that right now is the time your community needs you to take action. Please help protect your neighbors, friends and family by practicing the social distancing that has been recommended."
Catron said if individuals feel they are becoming sick, they need to stay home until they know for sure. Those who have symptoms of COVID-19 should not go to the health department, their primary care physicians, or the emergency room without calling first.
“Your response to the crisis this week will have a big impact on our community in just a few short days,” said Catron.
Effective immediately, all city events scheduled for Norris Park and Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center are suspended until further notice, All city boards and committee meetings are suspended for now; Coffee Cup Conversations with Catron are not being held; and Tahlequah Resource Outreach Team meetings are suspended until further notice.
City Hall currently remains open, but residents are asked to call before visiting city offices to see if they can be assisted over the phone.
Most city fines or tickets can be paid online or over the phone. Several license and permit applications can be found on the city’s website, and also paid for over the phone. Call 918-456-9472 to reschedule.
A Cherokee Nation call center has been established for tribal citizens who have questions about the coronavirus. It will be open at noon to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. The call center has up to six lines. Call 1-833-528-0063.
People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 can call also Northeastern Health System, 918-822-1175, which is hosting a coronavirus 24/7 hotline.
Oklahoma Department of Health Call Center's number is 877-215-8336. The Department of Health Call Center is open at 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The call center has the ability to connect callers to Spanish-speaking interpreters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.