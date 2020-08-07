Mayor considers Tahlequatics a big summer success

With summer break coming to an end and schools preparing to reopen for students, many seasonal businesses will be shutting down.
After what Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron and city staffers consider a successful summer season, Tahlequatics will also closes until next summer.
“We do consider the Tahlequatics season to be a success this year,” said Catron. “With the constraints of the pandemic, many cities opted to not open their pools this summer. Our focus in opening was not to make money, but rather to provide a service to our youngsters, who had been out of school and social distancing for some time. Making the pool available, while attempting to keep the experience as safe as possible, was a challenge.
The opening of the pool was somewhat controversial among certain factions in the city. Some insisted it should have never been opened, while others were lobbying for a full-scale opening instead of the limited hours it offered this year. This controversy escalated after a member of the Tahlequatics staff tested positive for the the coronavirus in the middle of the season.
“COVID is a divisive topic, no matter if we’re talking about face coverings or pool openings,” said Catron. “There are those who felt it would be safest to not open the pool. There are those who were pleased the pool opened with safety protocols. There are those who were happy the pool opened, but wanted it to be just like a normal summer.”
In other words, as area officials confirmed when they passed a face covering ordinance last week, they can't please everyone.
Typically during a regular summer, Tahlequatics stays open throughout the month of August, albeit in a very limited format. During August, the pool is normally opened on weekends only. This year, however, city officials decided to close early. Some speculated this was due to a lack of lifeguards available to work, but Catron confirmed it was for safety measures.
“While every August is a challenge to adequately staff because our lifeguards tend to be students, that wasn’t the deciding factor for closing in early August this year,” said Catron. “Beginning in mid-July, the number of active COVID cases in Cherokee County started a significant spike. With the community spread rate that has developed, we felt we could no longer provide the service in a reasonably safe manner.”
Despite all the struggles and hardships this community and others are going through, Catron is very proud of the people who were able to make Tahlequatics function this summer.
“While our 2020 season was short, and very different from previous years, I am proud of the individuals who worked so hard to make Tahlequatics a positive experience for the community,” said Catron. “They were creative in finding alternatives that allowed for opening, they had challenges that they met and resolved, and they helped a number of our children have a summer memory we wouldn’t have wanted them to miss.”
