Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron declared a civil emergency for the city Thursday afternoon.
Businesses like restaurants, food courts, cafes, and other places offering food and beverages will be closed for dine-in customers. The city is also closing bars, taverns, brewpubs and other establishments that sell alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption.
The same goes for gymnasiums, fitness centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor and outdoor performance venues, skating rinks, and other recreational facilities.
The executive order will take effect March 19 at 11:59 p.m. and closures are indefinite.
“That’s a whole lot,” said Catron. “The public health and the ongoing safety of our community is at the forefront of my thoughts."
Restaurants may still offer take-out and drive-thru services are also available. Information on some of those restaurants is elsewhere on this page.
Restrictions forced by the executive order do not apply to crisis shelters, hospitals, churches, day cares, and nursing homes.
"Our [city] parks are not included in the proclamation, although any gathering of 10 or more people would be a problem," she said. "We ultimately may have to address those."
Catron said laundromats, nail and beauty salons and other smaller establishments aren't covered in the closure order, either.
"Hopefully they limit the number of customers in their shops at any time," she said.
City Hall remains open, but residents are asked to call before visiting offices there to see if they can be assisted over the phone. Catron said all doors are locked other than the door on the north side of the building, which leads to the cashier.
“There are no new changes [in terms of city business] from the previous information we shared: meetings suspended, cancellation of events in Norris Park and the Armory, encouraging individuals to call rather than visit the office, etc. from our press release March 17,” Catron said.
Most city fines or tickets can be paid online or over the phone. Several license and permit applications can be found on the city’s website, and also paid for over the phone. Call 918-456-9472 to reschedule.
The Tahlequah City Municipal Court has closed for in-person contact due to the growing concern of COVID-19. Payments can be made online at thepaymentgroup.com or over the phone at 918-456-9472. Those who do not have a credit or debit card will not be penalized, and warrants will not be issued for non-payment. All night court dates have been suspended until May 19.
A Cherokee Nation call center has been established for tribal citizens who have questions about the coronavirus. It will be open at noon to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. The call center has up to six lines. Call 1-833-528-0063. People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 can call also Northeastern Health System, 918-822-1175, which is hosting a coronavirus 24/7 hotline.
Oklahoma Department of Health Call Center's number is 877-215-8336. The Department of Health Call Center is open at 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The call center has the ability to connect callers to Spanish-speaking interpreters.
