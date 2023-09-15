Mayor Suzanne Myers has officially declared Sept. 17-23, as Constitution Week in the City of Tahlequah.
A proclamation was presented to Sharon Deloache and Wilma Baldridge, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution Cherokee Capital Chapter.
Constitution Week will be celebrated throughout the entire U.S. This annual event traces its roots back to 1956 when President Dwight D. Eisenhower, moved by the passionate plea of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, petitioned Congress to dedicate a week to honor and commemorate the Constitution.
