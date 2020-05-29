Tahlequah's mayor said an increase in revenue for fiscal year 2020-2021 wasn't budgeted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a public budget hearing Thursday evening, Mayor Sue Catron said that instead of budgeting for the increase, she and many others at City Hall expected that revenue to "hold steady."
"That is a bit of a gamble because of the COVID-19 virus and for the impact it is having on our economy," Catron said. "We do recognize that some other cities are budgeting for a 10 percent decrease in their revenue. Tahlequah is sometimes a little more stable than other cities in a downturn."
Catron said excess funds from the 2009 bond project were recently transferred to a reserve account, and that money will be available should the revenue drop.
She said the proposed budget for 2019-2020 projected a $2.7 million loss in the General Fund. That loss was reduced to $757,726 through adjustments.
"While we still are projecting a loss in the General Fund, there are still adequate reserves to cover and help us through, should we need them," said Catron.
Total budgeted expenses within the General Fund have been reduced from $12.3 million to $10.1 million.
Personnel costs that were running at 80 percent of the General Fund budget are down to 75 percent.
"There have been no across-the-board raises included, and we appreciate the patience and the understanding of our employees who, unfortunately, will not be getting an increase this year," Catron said.
Throughout the year, most operating contracts had been renegotiated or canceled.
Travel and training expenditures have also been eliminated.
"We have tried to be conservative as we put this budget together - which means we have included those expenditures that are necessary to effectively cover the needs of the city, or what we anticipate what we'll need for that," said Catron.
In October, Catron requested action to control and cut expenditures, increase cash on hand, and boost revenue. City councilors approved a moratorium on travel and a "slowdown" on hiring.
Ultimately, the Council approved all advertisements to fill vacancies, and positions are to be filled only after a departing employee's comp time or unused leave are paid out.
Catron said salaries for managerial positions have increased significantly over the past four years, and if they filled every position because they felt its duties were required, then the city is going to run out of cash.
Since then, positions were eliminated, and some employees either resigned or were terminated.
"I mentioned our staffing, and we did eliminate 15 full-time positions from last year's budget to this year's budget, and five part-time positions," Catron said. "So while this year will not be an easy one financially, we have made great strides, we will continue to make strides, we have our fingers crossed about the economic downturn and the impact it will ultimately have on our city. But we are prepared, if we need to, to ask for a budget revision should it become a necessary partway into the new year."
What's next
The next regular meeting of the Tahlequah City Council is slated for Monday, June 1 at 7 p.m. on Zoom for budget approval.
