Tahlequah's interim city administrator is working to identify ways to correct errors and stabilize the city's cash balance, according to Mayor Sue Catron.
During the latest City Council meeting, Alan Chapman requested that grant funds be closed so cash matches could be returned to funds and "cleanups" could begin. The move had been described as a "housekeeping" measure.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said financial reports are intended to provide information so the council and department mangers can make sound financial decisions. Those reports are generated from the account system, she said.
"When you look at recent reports, you can see that there are a number of old -- going back to 2013 -- grants that haven't been closed out of the accounting system, even though the activity funded by the grant has long been complete," said Catron. "Keeping these accounts open muddies the water and makes it more difficult for a financial report reader to see and monitor the current financial status of the city."
Catron said the goal is to provide a "clean" report that makes it easier to read and understand.
"Most of the grants have small cash balances. Rolling those remainder matching funds back to the general fund doesn't increase the total cash available to the city. It does make the financial reports less complex," she said.
The mayor said closing the cash balances changes the cash from being designated for a specific purpose to being available for general management.
"It's like pulling cash out of your checking account for a vacation," she explained. "When you get back after the vacation, you redeposit any money you didn't spend back into the checking account. That's what happens with grants. When the city makes a commitment to match funds for a grant, it is designated for that purpose. When the grant is complete, the remaining money should go back to the general fund."
During a Nov. 4 meeting, city councilors voted to close out a grant fund, and unused match funds of $150,000 were returned to the general fund.
This fund was established in 2016 when the city of Tahlequah accepted a $105,048 grant award from Oklahoma Department of Commerce Community Block Grant.
Councilors also voted to close a grant fund and return cash match of $2,159 to the Bond Improvement Fund. Chapman said this was a 2014 cleanup.
"That's not actually cash going back to the general fund, but the appropriations amount that is segregated out to go back to that fund," he said.
The total matching fund was $295,512, all of which came from the Bond Improvement Fund. That reduced the Greenbelt Development account by $286,210, the Crafton Cedar to Grant account by $7,258, and Phoenix Park Renovation by $2,043.
The total amount was $422,259, and expenses equated to $420,100, leaving $2,159 that needed to be returned to that fund.
A Relocate & Rehab Taxiway Grant Fund was closed out as well.
"This was a 2006 grant that been on the books for a number of years that we can clean up," said Chapman. "They required, at the time, a separate bank account, and we will close that bank account and put that money back into the general fund."
The amount was $507.19, and since it drew interest monthly, a total of $509.12 would be moved back into the general fund.
Chapman said the actions were part of a "housekeeping" measure in the accounting department.
"I ask that we start the process to restore confidence in our accounting department by taking care of these issues," said Chapman.
Catron said former city Finance Director Marcie Gilliam discovered a $90,813 error when she was reconciling the Bond Improvement Fund. There were two overpayments both to Rossco Construction and Kelly Engineering for the Bluff Avenue Project.
Kelly Engineering was paid $3,346, and Rossco Construction was paid $87,466.
"The $90,813 has gone back into the 2013 Bond Fund, so it increases the amount of money we have available to complete those projects," said Catron.
Chapman said as they move through the process, there will be more cleanups on council agendas. He did not respond to media inquiries by press time.
