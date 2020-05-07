Mayor moves office from City Hall to Armory

Mayor Sue Catron has moved into her newly renovated office at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory.
In the past, the mayor's office was at the armory for a short time after the city purchased the building from the National Guard. But the original office suite has been rented to Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country.
Catron said the location of the new office has the potential to enhance her role as mayor.
“In here, I’m directly across from the [Tahlequah Area] Chamber of Commerce, the Cherokee Square is right there, it’s facing our community, and while it’s the same distance from the one building to the other building from Main Street because it’s facing Main Street, it just feels more a part of that,” said Catron. “With City Hall, you’ve got to go around to the backside of the building and come back in from the west, and people know where the Armory is.”
Construction on the new office began May 2019 after Catron was sworn in. She said that after a walk-through, she looked at the mayor's office at City Hall and realized it wasn't going to work for her.
"Because I fairly regularly meet with a larger number of people, I started considering alternative space," said Catron. "There isn't a lot of unoccupied space at City Hall, so the option really was to ask staff to move."
The office that used to belong to Code Enforcement when City Hall was in the Armory is now divided by a wall that creates two offices. The mayor’s new space is next to one intended for use by an economic development director – a position that has not yet been created.
“I was thinking we would have the economic development director hired by now and that was going to be the other side, but since we don’t have an economic director yet, then right now, we have a conference table in here,” said Catron “The Parks employees who are on the other side will be able to use this space as well. That makes that room accessible and useable for people who may need to talk about renting a space or conducting an event.”
Catron said the cost of renovating the office isn't putting a dent in any departmental budget, and labor is being provided by city employees. She said the idea was to renovate as inexpensively as possible. That would be in keeping with Catron's stated goal of balancing the city's expenditures with incoming revenue.
Catron said the wall construction was primarily out of inventory that was on hand.
Action Floors installed the carpeting; Broken Arrow Electric Supply is to convert the old florescent light fixtures to LED; the Lowe’s invoices were for drywall, trim and miscellaneous supplies; and the Sherwin-Williams expenditure was for paint, said Catron.
Records show the total cost of the renovation of the two rooms was $3,168.
As for the mayor's former office at City Hall, Catron believes that location is ideal for conducting private departmental business.
