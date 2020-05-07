Mayor moves office from City Hall to Armory

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.