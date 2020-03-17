Tahlequah officials said there have been no reports of price gouging from retail stores or local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Sue Catron said she isn’t aware of any local businesses engaging in the illegal and unethical activity.
“Unfortunately, with any emergency, there are those who will try to benefit from the public concern. I would ask our residents to please be cautious and watchful for scams, not only price gouging, but also offers of miracle cures or guaranteed prevention methods,” said Catron.
Price gouging is defined as the act of a seller to increase the prices of goods, services, or commodities to a level higher than considered reasonable or fair. Price gouging typically happens when there is a demand or supply shock.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has encouraged Oklahomans to remain calm and cautious during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Don’t pay inflated prices for things like hand sanitizer, paper towels or other products and services that are becoming sparse,” Hunter said. “If anyone encounters price- gouging, fraudulent charities or other crimes related to deceptive business practices, contact my office, where we will not hesitate to prosecute in order to shut these operations down to protect our citizens.”
The office of the Attorney General has the authority to prosecute any businesses that engage in price gouging after an emergency has been declared by the president or governor. The Emergency Price Stabilization Act prohibits an increase of more than 10 percent for the price of good or services after a declared emergency.
Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency Sunday, March 15. The declaration unlocks additional funding for health agencies and hospitals to fight COVID-19, and loans for businesses feeling the heat of the pandemic.
Catron said local residents who need to report price gouging should call the Tahlequah Police Department at 918-456-8801.
