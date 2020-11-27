COVID-19 has made waves across the U.S. in a number of ways, whether it be harming the health of hundreds of thousands or causing a mass loss of jobs.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are currently 11.1 million people out of jobs in the nation due to the pandemic, with over a quarter of a million new unemployment claims filed Nov. 9-16.
While Oklahoma continues to struggle statewide in the battle against unemployment, the state’s latest numbers are promising.
Wallethub research has deduced that Oklahoma has recovered the seventh-fastest among all of the states from the week of Nov. 9, compared to Nov. 11 from 2019. From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Oklahoma’s numbers have not been favorable, putting the state in 46th place overall compared to other states.
From March 16 to Nov. 9 of this year, Oklahoma had 920,449 unemployment claims. This is a 1,457.75 percent increase from the 63,135 unemployment claims from March 18, 2019, to Nov. 11, 2019.
Sue Catron, Tahlequah mayor, said the city’s economy is in a good spot compared to many other towns in Oklahoma. That does not mean the city is not struggling, though.
“One of the things that sets Tahlequah apart from most other Oklahoma communities is our economic base,” said Catron. “Our major employers are impacted less directly by state or national recessions. As a result, they are less likely to be forced to lay off employees during a downturn. That said, the ongoing pandemic is definitely having a tremendous impact on our smaller employers. Our local shops, restaurants, artists and musicians are struggling.”
Oklahoma is doing significantly better now compared to how it was at the start of the pandemic in March. Catron said the reopening of many businesses is a factor for that.
“Things are definitely better than March and April when ‘nonessential’ businesses were closed,” said Catron. “It's good to have our businesses back open and rebuilding. However, until the vaccine is distributed, making it more safe for individuals to be out in public, our economy will struggle. The demographic that has more expendable funds for eating out and entertainment are the retirees – who are most at risk from the virus.”
Catron said that until they can return to their old way of life safely, the economy will remain abnormal.
Sanchari Ghosh, associate professor of economics at Northeastern State University, said the recession America is facing is perfectly normal during a global crisis. She said, however, that the pandemic has lead to structural changes in many jobs.
“Unemployment is a natural outcome of economic recessions,” said Ghosh. “We have less income and more unemployment during recessions and the pandemic will have more cyclical unemployment, meaning we will possibly regain the jobs once the recession is over. But the pandemic has also created some forms of structural unemployment where changes in job structure have been needed.”
Some of these changes include training employees to be able to work remotely more regularly and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, even after the pandemic. These things can help fight unemployment and help prevent job loss at this scale in the future, according to Ghosh.
With Tahlequah continuing to look to the future, Catron believes a solid economy is crucial for the city to succeed.
“Economic development and the creation of good jobs in Tahlequah has been very important to this administration,” said Catron. “Restructuring and expanding the scope of the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority and their recent hiring of an economic development director will help encourage businesses to locate in and near Tahlequah. Our community can't grow without good, solid jobs. Economic development has a long-term focus. Getting a good team working toward our future is a good feeling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.