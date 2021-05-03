The mayor gave special recognition during a May 3 Tahlequah City Council meeting to local leaders for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic .
Mayor Sue Catron told the public it’s getting closer to a “new normal,” but that the pandemic is far from over.
“We hope there is not a resurgence of variance that’s going to cause us to mask back up again, or have to do another vaccination of some sort,” said Catron. “We owe a lot to our partners — both entities and individuals. On a large scale, we owe much to the Cherokee Nation for their efforts to address the needs within the reservation area: Cherokee Nation, Cherokee County, and the city of Tahlequah.”
The mayor recognized Northeastern State University for how it contained the deadly virus across its three campuses, among students, faculty, and staff.
“While the city of Tahlequah took steps to contain the virus, our efforts would not have been successful without our partners at our side. There are individuals who are on two separate tasks forces that I’d like to recognize and thank,” said Catron.
The Crisis Taskforce lead the city when the pandemic first began last year.
“Our health systems, represented by Brian Hail and Brian Woodliff – you’re sharing of what you were experiencing on a daily basis gave us the ability to know how our region was being impacted," Catron said. "Dr. John Galdamez, you’re willingness to speak to our community through several videos over the past year provided communication that informed without politics or judgment.”
Catron paid tribute to representatives from the various educational systems: Tony Pivec from Indian Capital Technology Center, Debbie Landry from NSU, and Leon Ashlock, superintendent of Tahlequah Public Schools.
Cherokee County Commissioners Doug Hubbard, Mike Brown and Clif Hall, along with Sheriff Jason Chennault and the Cherokee County Health Department, were thanked by city officials.
Tahlequah Public Works Authority General Manager Mike Doublehead and Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority General Manager Jim Reagan provided information about public utilities and assisted with resources.
Fire Chief Casey Baker and Assistant Chief Mark Whittmore were part of the committee and provided disinfectant spray and PPE, and coordinated community outreach support efforts.
“Who can forget the joint flag racing between the fire department, our police force, and TPWA? If that doesn’t strike your heart, nothing will, but if you weren’t touched by that – the parades to our local nursing homes, just trying to brighten the day for those people who could not be around anyone else,” said Catron.
Police Chief Nate King modified his officers’ schedules to make sure adequate staffing was available at all times.
“He located resources immediately needed and those that might be called upon in a surge, and then we implemented a curfew” said Catron. “We asked our officers to step in to enforce something that was very unpopular. With the mask mandate in place, we almost made it through before the very first arrest just this last month.”
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long was credited for leading the way in communication: keeping legislators informed about Tahlequah’s needs and concerns; coordinated the production of homemade masks; and PPE using 3-D printers.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons was there during all phases of reopening.
“Ray talked with people, he helped resolve issues, passed out PPE, took brunt of the questions, and responded with grace and compassion. We appreciate you,” said Catron.
City Administrator Alan Chapman was praised for coordinating, communicating, and securing city offices and employees.
“It is with heartfelt appreciation that I express gratitude to the ladies and gentlemen who work for the city of Tahlequah,” said Chapman. “Looking back over my notes of the last year, we were planning for the worse, praying for the best, and accepting each day with unknown challenges.”
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff was thanked for his efforts with the city’s Economic Recovery Task Force.
“As a group, this task force found, purchased, and distributed masks, developed campaigns to encourage shopping local. They watched the case numbers and helped lead us through the reopening and the subsequent summer boom and tourism,” Catron said.
Ratliff said they kept an eye on the number of cases and looked to see what was and wasn’t working in other communities. However, Ratliff said, the important thing to remember is that the virus isn’t gone.
“We used to meet weekly, and now it’s monthly, and I really expected that the numbers would continue to fall faster than what I was getting updates of last week,” said Ratliff.
Catron said "Tahlequah Strong" became a phrase during the pandemic.
“The ability to lean on each other and gain strength as we move through and move forward defines our community. May we ever be 'Tahlequah Strong' with people just like the fire department that’s sitting here, and all of these people who stepped forward to help us pull through,” said Catron.
What’s next
A follow-up article covering the rest of Monday’s meeting will be published in Wednesday’s edition.
