Mayor reluctant to impose mask mandate, urges locals to take precautions

Health officials have reported a steady increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases within Cherokee County for each of the past three weeks, measuring from Sunday through the following Saturday. The week ending June 27 marked eight new cases, and the one ending July 4 had 16. Now, the week ending July 11 has added 28 cases.
In light of the numbers, Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron is urging residents to exercise caution.
"This trend of almost doubling each week cannot continue without serious ramifications for the health and safety of our community," said Catron. "We know the economic pain created when businesses are forced to limit their operations. We know the social pain that is created when meeting sizes must be limited. We cannot risk overwhelming our health care facilities. Returning to the strong restrictions of previous executive orders is not desirable, but will ultimately be required if COVID-19 continues the widespread community transmission we are experiencing."
According to Catron, a number of specialists in infectious disease and epidemiology have conducted studies that show the value of wearing masks in containing the spread of COVID-19. Masks worn in public settings, paired with physical distancing and hygiene measures, will reduce the spread of the virus in Cherokee County.
"Staying short of mandating the wearing of masks at this time, I am strongly asking our residents to act with deliberation and resolve to help manage the spread of COVID-19 in our community," said Catron. "Be situationally aware. When around others, wear a mask. Keep some distance between yourself and other people. Try not to touch public surfaces. If you do, wash your hands or use sanitizers. Please work to limit your own exposure and keep from exposing others. Our numbers must not continue this rapid rise."
