On Tuesday, Sept. 10, voters in the city of Tahlequah will have an election for a half-cent city excise tax.
"On Sept. 10, you have the opportunity to have your voice heard about the future growth of Tahlequah's infrastructure," said Mayor Sue Catron. "What I like about this proposal is that it is going to provide consistent funding so we will no longer have to be reliant on debt issuances that cost us money."
The ballot will have a proposition for Tahlequah City Council Ordinance No. 1287-2019, which "enacts an excise (sales and use) tax increase of one-half of one percent on all taxable sales within the corporate limits of the City of Tahlequah…"
The half-cent sales tax, if approved by voters, should bring in $1.5 million per year, according to city officials. The proposition states the funds can only be used for "the purpose of capital improvements: for the construction, improvaement, maintenance, operation, and repair of Tahlequah City streets, alleys, roadways, bridges, sidewalks, and other similar or related public infrastructure."
"Putting that money in a dedicated account that allows for infrastructure, you don't then have those extra fees," said Ward 3 City Councilor Stephen Highers. "Since 2013, and the past four years, the city has worked hard to get our comprehensive plan in place. This money will allow us to be able to work toward projects that are part of that comprehensive plan."
Currently, the sales tax is at 9.5 percent. A half-cent tax already in place will end on Sept. 30. If the new sales tax is approved by the voters, the rate of 9.5 percent will resume on Jan. 1, 2020, and continue through Dec. 31, 2025.
"We know that our streets need improved; we know that we need more sidewalks. We know that we don't have the money in our general fund to pay for it. So we have two options. We can do a bond issue like we've done in the past, or we can do a pay-as-you-go and put the money in a savings account," said Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff. "It's a savings account, it's not a credit card. Everybody wants improved roads, everybody wants sidewalks so this is how we're going to pay for it."
This election was set by the City Council during a special meeting on July 9.
The Precinct 3 polling place has moved from the Go Ye Village Great Hall to the Go Ye Village Front Lobby.
For more information on polling locations and voting days and times, call the Cherokee County Election Board at 918-456-2261.
