Tahlequah city officials say there's no conflict of interest with three family members having a role in local government.
Concerns were raised after the Tahlequah City Council voted to hire Alan Chapman as interim city administrator. City Attorney Grant Lloyd is Chapman's son-in-law.
"Lloyd Grant provides legal services to the city on a contract basis and has done so for two years. He is not an employee," said Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron. "His father-in-law, Mr. Chapman, was hired by the Council as city administrator on a part-time, temporary basis in October. He does not oversee our legal counsel."
Chapman is on contract, rather than on the payroll. He has replaced City Administrator Ed Carr, who was being paid $117,000 a year plus benefits. Chapman's pay will save the city money, Catron pointed out earlier.
Two city residents told the Daily Press that Lloyd's wife, Kalan, who is Chapman's daughter, had been hired to work on a tax audit. Catron said that audit is undertaken on a contractual basis.
"If there are no funds to be recovered, there will be no payment for services. While there are other firms that have the expertise to conduct this type of review, it requires specialized knowledge, and there is no other qualified firm in Tahlequah," said Catron. "There is no administrative oversight of this effort by either Mr. Lloyd or Mr. Chapman."
Catron explained that a conflict of interest may occur when a person is in a position to derive personal benefit from actions or decisions made in his or her official capacity.
"The Council was very cautious to avoid such a situation when approving these actions," said Catron.
The mayor said the audit of the sales tax expenditures constitutes an effort to recover all possible funds that may have been paid in error in the recent past.
