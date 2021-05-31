The condition of Cherokee County and City of Tahlequah regarding the COVID-19 pandemic have reached a point where both task force committees are no longer needed, officials confirmed.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron announced that the Crisis Task Force Committee and the Economic Recovery Task Force Committee have now gone dormant.
"Both task force [committees] began meeting less frequently as the crisis began to ebb," said Catron. "Once the vaccine was available and our number of active COVID-19 cases dropped as low as it is, it was time to discontinue them both."
The Crisis Task Force committee was formed in late March 2020 to improve communication and coordinate responses within the city. Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long took the reins once the committee was formed and was credited for leading the way in communication, keeping legislators informed, and coordinating the production of homemade masks and PPE.
The crisis response team members included Catron, Tahlequah City Council members, Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood, Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King, Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons, Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault, the three members of the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, City Administrator Alan Chapman, Tahlequah Public Works Authority General Manager Mike Doublehead, Northeastern Health System CEO Brian Woodliff, and Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings CEO Brian Hail.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff took the lead with the ERTF team and said the goal was to develop guidelines for safely reopening the city, and to identify what the business community needs to drive a strong post-pandemic economy.
"The Economic Recovery team had a broad mission to help our businesses. They responded with everything from PPE and information about accessing federal financial assistance to creation and delivery of the streeteries," said Catron.
The mayor added that she believes many more local businesses wouldn't be here today if it had not been for the support from ERTF.
"He did a great job, and I believe his team had a significant impact on our community," she said of Ratliff.
The ERTF consisted of Ratliff, Northeastern State University President Steve Turner, Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow, Chapman, Catron, Steven Wright, Chad Eagleton, Amy Carter, Hammons, and Bobbie McAlpine.
Should there be a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, Catron said she would ask for both committees to reconvene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.