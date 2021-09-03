The Tahlequah City Council, during a Sept. 3 special meeting, discussed matters related to appointing new members to the Tahlequah Hospital Authority, as well as the Snowflake Winter Festival, and possible incentives for city employees who are vaccinated.
Mayor Sue Catron said she would like to appoint Bob Girdner to replace Judy Williams on the THA. Bobby McAlpine would be named to replace Susan Chapman Plumb, and Dr. John Galdamez would replace Dr. Charles Gosnell.
“There is a 2010 amendment that provided for the hospital trustees, but that 2010 amendment is not a valid one, so the 1986 amendment is still in play,” said Catron. “I have asked for [Northeastern Health System CEO Brian Woodliff] to request that we bring forward names.”
When asked for details about those whom the mayor wanted to appoint, Catron said she didn’t want to talk about that because the public had not been able to interact with the board, since the meeting was closed to public discussion.
“We started having these [council workshops] so the general public can come in and see the conversation we’re having in the two-on-twos [half of the council meeting with the mayor],” said Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers. “In the two-on-twos, we would have gone into a more in-depth talk about that item.”
Highers added that the mayor put out some agenda items that she knew were controversial.
“We have these items on the agenda to discuss on Tuesday evening [at the City Council meeting]. When we had our two-on-twos before and when we had these meetings here, [there has been] the need for additional information,” Catron said.
The mayor said the councilors know the three people she would like to appoint to the hospital authority.
“What you really want to know is, how did we get to this point,” said Catron.
Highers said more information about the three potential appointees would help, since he’s not personally familiar with them.
“Well, there are a number of people who are currently trustees that I don’t know personally, so we don’t all know everybody who is there. But you have several days here to research backgrounds and talk to other people, and determine if you have something that is a concern,” said Catron.
In other matters, Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff, who is also Tahlequah Sports League president, gave the board an update on the Snowflake Winter Festival.
Ratliff said TSL received a second bid on a chiller, and the cost for 60 days will run close to $28,000. An insurance quote for 60 days was lower than Ratliff anticipated.
“We do have a couple of deal-breakers,one of which is clearly going to be COVID-19 and what the numbers look like,” said Ratliff.
The second dilemma would be the condition of the coils, since those have been under the ice surface for seven years.
“I think the challenge is not knowing going in until the first week of November when we unroll those coils. If they go snap, crackle and pop, we’re going to have a challenge in front of us,” he said.
Catron told councilors she is interested in looking into a financial incentive for city employees who are, or will be, vaccinated by a certain date.
“Typically if you are fully vaccinated, you get an amount, and if you get fully vaccinated within a 60-day window, you also are eligible,” said Catron.
The mayor said she wasn’t sure if the move was coercing people or encouraging people to get vaccinated.
“Having our employees out for an extended period of time, with really rough cases, is hitting our departments hard,” she said.
Ratliff asked if such an incentive was budgeted, and Catron advised if they were interested in coming up with such an incentive, City Administrator Alan Chapman will be looking into a proposal.
An memorandum of understanding between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge is slated for a decision after officers at the police department returned to 12-hour shifts due to COVID.
“[Police Chief Nate King] implemented a COVID schedule and it is currently in effect. This will formally put a memorandum of understanding between the FOP and the city and will last until Jan. 1,” said Chapman.
What's next
The Tahlequah City Council special meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
