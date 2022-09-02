Tahlequah's mayor says detailed numbers from last year's holiday season at the Snowflake ice rink show why continuing to run the attraction is economically questionable.
Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff announced that the Tahlequah Sports League would not be taking control of the Snowflake Winter Festival ice rink this year. Several factors, including inclement weather, helped determine the decision.
Ratliff said they had to raise funds on the front end to pull off the event. TLS received a $15,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation and $25,000 from five cooperate "field sponsors."
"The Arvest Foundation and [Cherokee Nation] sponsorships cover the cost of the chiller, $30,000," Ratliff told people who asked questions about the decision on a Facebook post. "The other add spaces were sold for the ice rink wall and placement of the [Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex]."
He said that provided sponsors with year-round representation to a much bigger audience than a logo on the ice rink wall for the duration of the holiday season.
Ratliff initially forecasted $70,000 in gross revenue; $38,000 in sponsorships and grants; and $32,000 in concession and skate rentals.
Mayor Sue Catron provided documentation of the ice rink's expenses and said the total operating expenses came to $76,679.
Cost of concession items sold for approximately $7,708, or 44.8 percent of revenue, which is the average for the year. Equipment rental came in at $28,478, while contract labor and liability insurance costed $9,567. Close to $30,000 was used toward utilities and the city's departmental support labor, and advertising came to $1,006
Ratliff said they had revenues of $66,000; $38,000 in sponsorship funding; and $28,000 in skate rental and concession sales. Expenses came in just under $66,000.
The total operating revenue was at $30,182: $12,987 in ticket income for TSL and $17,194 for concession income. But that's assuming all concessions revenue for December and January were from the ice rink.
Ratliff said other groups still have time to test the waters, since the TSL isn't in charge of the rink. Catron added that in order for any entity interested in taking charge of the ice rink to break even, that group would need additional support of $46,000, and possibly more.
"There is just a tremendous amount of effort and expense related to the ice rink to directly benefit a few residents and regional visitors. The larger, more difficult-to-quantify question is whether having the rink benefited the city at-large," Catron said.
You can help
Anyone interested in taking the reins of the Snowflake Winter Festival ice rink can contact Catron or Ratliff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.