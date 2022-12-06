A disagreement on whether a resolution calling for a special election could be discussed during an open meeting pitted Tahlequah's mayor against city councilors and other officials.
The Tahlequah City Council, during a Dec. 5 meeting, ultimately approved a resolution calling for a special election in 2023. But that only happened after Mayor Sue Catron tried to get those with questions to talk to members of the Tahlequah Charter Review Committee.
The special election was to vote in a mayor and Ward 3 and Ward 4 councilors on Feb. 14. City Attorney John Tyler Hammons said the resolution was brought to the board on behalf of the committee.
“The committee did begin to meet in June of 2020 and have discussions about making necessary changes to the charter. There are eight changes recommended before you and I’m happy to present those to you tonight,” Hammons said.
The first proposed change would allow residents to consider amendments to the charter at any general or special election, rather than once every four years. The board appeared to have no issue with the idea. The second proposal would increase the number of councilors in each ward from one to two, meaning there would be a total of eight councilors.
Hammons explained how and when each candidate/councilors would be elected in the future.
Peggy Glenn, who chairs the review committee, said municipalities the size of Tahlequah typically have about four or five representatives.
“The thought is that we are growing so fast that there needs to be more-diverse opinions. Also, there’s issues sometime with quorum when two people are out; then you can’t do any business,” Glenn said.
She added the proposal opened up opportunities for residents to be more involved in city government.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long said the idea of increasing the council number would help keep more tenured people on the board.
“You would be electing someone from every ward in every election, every two years. Hopefully that would bring up the voter participation as well,” Glenn said.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff, who has announced his run for Cherokee Nation Tribal Council, said he was more concerned about the candidate turnout than voter turnout.
“If anybody wants to be a city councilor, you just show up [put your name down], give [the city clerk the filing fee],” Ratliff said.
Keith Baker, Ward 2 councilor, said then there would be a need for more candidates.
“I don’t know that we’re talking about the pros and cons to this particular item so much as, ‘Do you have questions about sending this to the voters,’” Catron said.
She said the conversation began shifting from specific questions that pertained to what it means for voters. The conversation bounced back to Ratliff as he explained the challenges.
The proposals were on the Nov. 3, 2020, ballot, but since the Notice of Municipal Election wasn’t published properly, those “votes” to the charter changes were deemed a “survey.” State statute requires publication once a week for three consecutive weeks in a legal newspaper. According to the survey, the people of Tahlequah voted to increase the number of councilors per ward.
Fire Chief Casey Baker approached the podium to make a statement on the matter, but Catron said she preferred to keep the discussion between the councilors and the members of the charter committee. She said Baker could address his questions or statements to someone on the committee.
Kevin Smith, street commissioner, then said he had a question for Hammons.
“This is not about opinions; this is about whether this is going to go to a vote or not,” she said.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers said he took issue with the direction of the discussion, and added that he believes Baker, Smith, and anyone else should be able to ask questions during the public meeting.
“I get we’re not here searching for opinions. We’re not supposed to turn it into an opinion, but we’re also not supposed to keep people from voicing their concern or maybe their well-intended, ‘This is a great thing, put it back out there,’” he said.
Catron reiterated that those who wished to speak with a committee member could do so. Highers pointed out the public is informed during public comment on how they can’t discuss items on the agenda, and that Catron wasn’t allowing them to speak on the topic when it was time to do so.
Casey Baker said the proposal shouldn’t go to the voters, since potential candidates aren’t “beating down doors to come down and be councilors.”
“I've been doing this for 20-something years. It’s difficult to get councilors and I think Bree was appointed. She only ran one time and she’s been here for three different terms. In my opinion, I think they need to make more money and make it more enticing to be a city councilor,” he said.
Smith asked Hammons if there was still a window for a protest period, and whether the item was even valid since it never went to the governor's desk. Hammons advised it was valid.
The third proposal, also recommended by the committee in 2010, provides a mechanism for voters to oust an officer or councilor who isn't representing them well. The petition would require 25 percent of registered voters within a ward, if it’s a councilor, or within the city, if it’s a citywide elected position to sign the petition.
Applying gender-neutral terms throughout the charter is the fourth proposal, and removing obsolete language concerning the city department of public health and chief health officer, board for the library, parks and cemetery are the fifth and sixth proposals.
Proposal 7 and 8 pertain to removing more obsolete language concerning the police and firefighters' pension fund, and allowing the city to exercise the same powers as the state law concerning urban renewal projects.
What’s next
A followup to Monday’s meeting will be published in the Friday, Dec. 9 e-edition.
