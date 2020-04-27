The Tahlequah City Council, during an April 27 emergency meeting, approved a new executive order by Mayor Sue Catron that strikes down the community curfew and delays some reopening procedures another week.
Catron said President Trump issued the Opening Up America Again Guidelines to state and local officials on April 16. OK Gov. Kevin Stitt issued the Open Up and Recover Safely Plan on April 22.
“That indicated we would begin opening up personal care businesses starting on April 24,” Catron said. “We initially said we will follow the Gov. Stitt plan, and for the most part, that is what we would like to do.”
Catron said when local officials looked at the details of the plans, they noted differences between Trump’s guidelines and Stitt's.
“One of those is that there are must be a 14-day period between each phase so the numbers can be reviewed and we can ensure it is safe to move on into the next phase,” said Catron. “Unfortunately, Gov. Stitt's plan has the first phase starting on April 24, and then divided that first phase into two segments of businesses, with the second segment — step 2 of that — scheduled to begin May 1.”
The mayor said she believes it is necessary to have the 14-day downward trajectory period to monitor changes of COVID-19. Catron said that's why she has pushed those dates back so the second segment of phase 1 will begin May 8.
“Step 1, phase 1, the dining rooms within the restaurants continue to be closed; restaurants are encouraged to continue provision curbside, carry-out, and delivery services,” said Catron. “Outside seating at restaurants that adhere to social distancing and other safety guidelines will be permitted.”
According to Catron’s new executive order, dental and other medical facilities will be open, and all personal care businesses are to continue the reopening process.
“If there’s no evidence of a rebound that threatens to overwhelm the local medical facilities and resources, then we would move to part 2 of phase 1 beginning May 8,” Catron said. “During part 2, sporting venues can open using safety protocols developed by oversight agencies or national state industry organizations and provided to those businesses by the City of Tahlequah Recovery Task Force.”
Tattoo shops can reopen by appointment only, and places of worship are allowed to hold in-person meetings only if they leave every other row open and follow the Centers for Disease Control safety protocols.
Those who are vulnerable to the virus are advised to shelter in place, and social settings of 50 or more people should be avoided.
“If there’s no evidence of a rebound that threatens again to overwhelm the medical facilities and resources, phase 2 of the Open Up and Recover Safety Plan would begin on May 22,” Catron said. “In that phase, organized sports activities and bars can reopen under social distancing and sanitation protocols. Funerals and weddings may resume, [but] social settings of 100 or more should be avoided.”
Catron said if there is no evidence of a rebound in numbers that threatens to overwhelm hospitals, phase 3 would begin June 5. Summer camps and schools can open, along with large venues.
“In all phases, vulnerable individuals should practice physical distancing and observe other precautionary measures,” Catron said. “We have to be responsible for our own safety.”
Businesses are encouraged to provide accommodations to customers who may be considered vulnerable.
The City of Tahlequah Crisis Task Force will provide the public with COVID-19 status updates on a weekly basis.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long made a motion to rescind the first two executive orders and approve the new one, while Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff seconded.
Since the new executive order was approved, it will take effect at 11:59 p.m., Monday, April 27 and continue until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.
Amy Clayton asked when department stores can reopen, and the mayor said they can reopen now.
As for the curfew, Catron said that will go away as of 11:59 p.m., April 27.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers said this new order is far from perfect, and that everyone needs to remember even though businesses are slowly reopening, COVID-19 is still very much active.
“I just wanted to say that I really appreciate you for taking leadership to put this together. I know that it’s been an unprecedented time to put together guidance from the federal level and the state level that don’t necessarily match up,” said Highers. “I would also say I completely understand this is not perfection. We’re not back to looking at it how it was previous COVID-19, and I think we all have to remember that even though we are opening up our businesses and we’re allowing for businesses to again get to some sort of normal right here in Tahlequah, we need to also be mindful that this pandemic is not gone."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.