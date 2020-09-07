McAlister's Deli to open in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE - The Saxton Group, a leading owner and operator of McAlister's Deli restaurants, will open its newest McAlister's Deli in Muskogee early this fall.
The restaurant will be at 605 W. Shawnee Bypass. It is 3,100 square feet, and includes indoor seating for up to 102 guests and outdoor seating for up to 16 guests. The Muskogee location will feature a pick-up window, allowing guests to drive-thru and retrieve their online order without exiting their vehicle.
"We're thrilled to introduce McAlister's Deli to the Muskogee community. With 19 restaurants across the state, Oklahomans are proving to be some of our most loyal guests," said Co-CEO and Owner of The Saxton Group, Adam Saxton. "We can't wait for this city to experience all that McAlister's Deli has to offer. We're looking forward to serving our new friends in Muskogee."
The restaurant will be operated by Dallas-based franchisee The Saxton Group, and will represent the franchisee's 85th McAlister's Deli restaurant. The Saxton Group plans to hire 75 employees.
The restaurant will offer a menu featuring over 100 items, including: sandwiches, spuds, entrée salads, soups, desserts, and its signature McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea.
In addition to serving dine-in guests, McAlister's Deli in Muskogee will provide online ordering for takeout and delivery, as well as catering for guests on the go.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.