ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - On March 27, the U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump signed a $2.2 trillion stimulus plan into law. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act allocated $8 billion, set-aside for tribal government expenditures due to the COVID-19 health emergency, between March 1 and Dec. 31.
Indian tribes and their enterprises are eligible for the $454 billion loan guarantee funds and $349 billion under the U.S. Small Business Administration Loan 7(a) Program.
Sean McCabe, CPA (Navajo), managing member at McCabe CPA Group LLC and McCabe Consulting, along with his associates, are working to track the funding and understand their application and compliance processes.
"Tribes are concerned they're going to have to pay a lot of money to lobbying firms to go after funding the CARES package has allocated to Indian Country," said McCabe. "The idea is to be proactive and package our services for identifying funding, walking them through application, implementing the funds, and then assuring compliance for audit."
The CARES Act provides job funding for enterprises needing cash flow. There is funding for economic development upgrades to infrastructure. Tribes or enterprises needing aid applying for funding can contact McCabe CPA Group LLC at 505-798-2550 or at info@mccabe.consulting. See the Fact Sheet at http://mccabe.consulting/tribal-covid-19-fact-sheet/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.